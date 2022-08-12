ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van, TX

ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be performing base repair on SH 31 eastbound between FM 3053 and FM 1639. Crews will also be performing base repair on FM 349 westbound from just east of the intersection at FM 2276. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic on both jobs. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3271 just off of SH 110. This will be under flagging operation. Also, a sweeper and herbicide unit will be in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

House of Hope currently houses four women with extreme mental issues and is trying to find any agency or social service that will step in. Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist...
LONGVIEW, TX
Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Morning fire destroys 2-story house in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — At around 7:30 a.m., Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane. Two people were trapped in the second story of the house and were able to jump to safety before the fire department arrived on the scene, said Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Champions for Children supports Smith County teachers, students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Champions for Children is the only non-profit agency in Smith county whose primary focus is early childhood development. Executive Director Andria Horton said, “we really envision a community and are working towards a community where every child has at least one nurturing caregiver.”. Horton said...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Boil water notice rescinded in Palestine

PALESTINE — Officials have rescinded the boil water notice for Swantz St., between Grove St. and S. Jackson St., including McClellan, in Palestine. The notice had been issued August 9. Officials now say the water has been cleared for consumption without boiling.
PALESTINE, TX
The Tyler Loop

TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”

When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 14, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office July 21-July 29, 2022:. James Adams to Sarah Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. James Adams and Dakota Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. Yvonne Dicken to Ashley Sepulveda; tract in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Gregg County cancels jury duty next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury duty in Gregg County is cancelled for the week of Aug. 15, according to an announcement from the District Clerk’s Office. The district courts were able to clear their docket of all trials, so District Clerk Trey Hattaway says “anyone with a summons dated Monday, August 15, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve.”
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX

One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
TYLER, TX

