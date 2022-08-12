Read full article on original website
Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot
CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large
Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. Deputies did not provide suspect information.
police1.com
Calif. police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino police arrested more than 40 people and recovered several firearms in a gang sweep operation at multiple locations throughout the city on Friday. More than 80 officers from neighboring agencies including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments and the San...
crimevoice.com
Deputies Arrest Suspect for Numerous Alleged Weapons Charges During a Traffic Stop
Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “During proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for various California vehicle code violations. The driver, Richard Castelan, was contacted and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle.
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
NBC Los Angeles
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
z1077fm.com
LANDERS ARREST RESULTS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERY; DRUGS, AMMO AND GUNS SEIZED
A Landers man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor. Last weekend, County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report from a man in Wonder Valley that $40,000 worth of property, including farming equipment, had been stolen from him.
Fontana Herald News
Four citizens and four deputies are honored for saving the life of deputy who was injured
Four citizens and four San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were recently honored with Exceptional Service Awards for saving the life of Deputy Carlos Velasco, who was injured during a traffic stop on Aug. 17, 2021. During the traffic stop in San Bernardino, the driver failed to yield and took...
Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville
Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
vvng.com
Murder suspect wanted by LAPD shot and killed in Victorville stand-off
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A murder suspect wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was shot and killed by deputies during a stand-off with law enforcement in Victorville. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, deputies from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) assisted the LAPD...
foxla.com
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
paininthepass.info
One Person Flown From Semi Rear-Ends Another Semi On I-40 Monday Afternoon
LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Fontana Herald News
Woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while driving her car in Fontana
A woman was shot and severely wounded in her car when she was caught in the crossfire between suspects who were shooting at each other during an incident in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 1 a.m., officers were...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
