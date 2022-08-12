ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared photos of two possible vehicles that fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The collision happened Wednesday night in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: One woman dead, another in critical condition after stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside, police said. Jacksonville police responded to a call about a person stabbed in a residential area at 9400 103rd Street, a little after 3 a.m.. Law enforcement found a woman at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Action News Jax

Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

