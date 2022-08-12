Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
News4Jax.com
Man in life-threatening condition after argument leads to shooting inside Westside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in life-threatening condition after a Sunday morning shooting during a fight on the Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man in his 30s got into a fight with the suspected shooter around 10 a.m. inside a home on Jason Drive.
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
First Coast News
Man shot during argument on Jacksonville's Westside, in surgery with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the torso on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday afternoon and is now in surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses say...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
Man dies from injuries after shootout on Orchid Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchid street. When they arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The victim was taken to a hospital; but efforts to...
Double stabbing on the westside leaves 1 woman dead and another fighting for her life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing over on the westside. Inside one of Addison Landing Apartment Homes JSO says a young woman was stabbed to death and another woman, also stabbed, is in the hospital fighting for her life. “Oh my god,...
News4Jax.com
Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared photos of two possible vehicles that fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The collision happened Wednesday night in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office...
Police: One woman dead, another in critical condition after stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside, police said. Jacksonville police responded to a call about a person stabbed in a residential area at 9400 103rd Street, a little after 3 a.m.. Law enforcement found a woman at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO: Several businesses, vehicles struck by gunfire after shootout in Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for information after a shooting incident involving multiple vehicles and people in the middle of a Westside intersection. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road shortly before 4 p.m. Police say officers initially responded to reports...
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
First Coast News
Foolio traffic stop was 'tool' for police to confiscate cell phones, officer testifies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer testifying in the criminal case against Jacksonville rapper Foolio said the originating traffic stop last April wasn’t about illegal tint, but a targeted effort to confiscate his cell phone. The revelation emerged at a Friday hearing in which attorneys for...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
‘Treyvaj was a good dude’: Shooting leaves 1 dead in Mayport; friends mourn
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Mayport on Sunday morning. Two people close to the victim said the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and a group of people close to the victim’s girlfriend. His friends said the victim was a...
Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
News4Jax.com
2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.
