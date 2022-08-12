Read full article on original website
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals his favorite Klay Thompson moment
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green come together and embrace each other when it matters the most, you could see it in their playoff run last season. All the years playing together at the highest level has made them close friends. During an episode of The Draymond Green Show...
NBA games today: Christmas Day slate announced
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop-shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022 offseason: Related:
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report suggests trade that sends James Wiseman to the Thunder
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley published an article on Thursday that included a trade idea for all 30 NBA teams that will improve their starting lineups. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, their trade included getting former No. 2 pick James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors. The trade involves the Thunder sending out Derrick Favors and two future first-round picks for Wiseman.
Warriors’ Draymond Green gets brutally honest on non-superstar NBA player that he just couldn’t stop
Draymond Green has faced and stopped a lot of NBA superstars on his way to four championships with the Golden State Warriors. However, he admitted there is one non-superstar player he just couldn’t stop: Taj Gibson. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green detailed how he has...
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Draymond reveals how often he argues with Steph and Klay
No one, not even the other two stars that make up the Warriors’ Big Three, is safe from the mouth of Draymond Green. The dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been playing in the Bay together for a decade, and arguments are bound to happen.
1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?
One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
Why European star Vasilije Micic didn’t end up with Bulls this summer
Vasilije Micic is the best player in the world not currently in the NBA. Seemingly every summer reports surface of teams interested in the 6’5″ Serbian combo guard and EuroLeague Final Four MVP who led Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague championships. Then every summer ends and he chooses to stay in Europe. This summer the Bulls were mentioned as primarily interested (the Bucks came up as well), but in the end, Micic chose to return to Anadolu Efes.
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener. Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. But...
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays
The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
