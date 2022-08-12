ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Crash near 22nd Street involving four cars

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Tucson Police Department responded to a four car crash near 22nd Street.

The incident occurred before 3 p.m. at East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road.

Four cars were involved and three people were taken to the hospital all with non life threatening injuries.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

