Crash near 22nd Street involving four cars

The Tucson Police Department responded to a four car crash near 22nd Street.

The incident occurred before 3 p.m. at East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road.

Four cars were involved and three people were taken to the hospital all with non life threatening injuries.

