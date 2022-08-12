ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ says busing migrants to DC costs more than $3 million

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PABBa_0hEFhkK600

The State of Arizona has spent more than three million dollars to bus undocumented migrants to Washington, DC—and it’s planning to ask the Biden Administration to pay back that money.

Tim Roemer, Arizona’s Homeland Security Director says the state sent 37 buses to DC. The bus contract calls for about $82,000 per trip for bus rental, staffing and meals for all on board.

Homeland Security Director Tim Roemer says the program chose Washington because that’s where the migrants wanted to go, not because of politics.

“The number of migrants that have been transported to Washington DC is less than the number of migrants we see on a daily basis in Arizona and we've transported these migrants over a couple of months period of time. So if the nation's capital cannot deal with the daily intake of migrants that we see on a daily basis, they can't deal with it over a couple of months. Well, then there's the border crisis for you in a nutshell.”

The Mayors of New York and DC have asked for Federal help caring for the migrants.

Roemer says Arizona moved the migrants to reduce the strain on Arizona nonprofits caring for migrants.

He says it’s not clear how many more busloads Arizona will send.

RELATED: Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

——-
Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 63

Bill Julian
4d ago

I doubt it. You stated yesterday it was $80k per bus. Since we just announced starting to send migrants, how did we send 37+ buses already.

Reply(4)
12
Guest
3d ago

It might because there’s so many of them to bus but it’s still cheaper than trying to take care of them here

Reply(6)
9
mememememe
3d ago

On one hand this is great and all because if they wanna act like they want these people let them take care of them on the other hand I often wonder why the down and out in America who are on the streets not for drug reasons or anything like that but purely financial why are these people not being taken care of? They aren’t being put on a luxury bus and having every meal paid for and a roof over their head? Don’t know how people are OK with us?

Reply(2)
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit

The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Now the Big Apple is too rough for migrants who've fled cartels! NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits more than half those bussed to city from Texas likely fled over 'fear' of serious crime

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has suggested the majority of a busload of immigrants brought from Texas to the Big Apple fled before they arrived over a fear of the city's crime. 'We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,' Adams told a woman organizing the convoy on Friday, in a conversation overheard by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roemer
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busing#Homeland Security#Az#Dc#State#The Biden Administration#Feds#Kgun 9
Daily Mail

First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation

The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
UPI News

4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy