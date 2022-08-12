West Bladen holds its own against 4A Lumberton

LUMBERTON — West Bladen’s offense managed to get inside Lumberton territory twice on Wednesday, but couldn’t crack the Pirates’ defense for as score, and the Knights fell in the nightcap to the host team in the Battle of the Carolinas scrimmage, 7-0.

West Bladen took the first possession of the game at its own 35 and couldn’t generate any momentum, punting the ball away after three plays and a penalty had moved the ball back to the 33.

Lumberton got the ball at its own 35 and began moving.

A 25-yard run took the ball to the Knights’ 40 and two more runs moved the ball to the West Bladen 29. A 16-yard scamper took the Pirates to the Knights’ 13 and one more run penetrated the endzone for a touchdown. Lumberton went for two and was successful, giving the Pirates an 8-0 lead.

West Bladen got the ball at its own 35, but could move no further than its own 40 before punting.

Lumberton started at its own 25 and quickly got 41 yards on the first rush to the West Bladen 34. But a sack took the Pirates back 10 yards and, after an incomplete pass, a 14-yard run came up short and forced Lumberton to punt.

The Knights, starting from their own 30, got a 19-yard run by Tydrick Stewart took the ball to the Lumberton 49. A run lost a yard and was followed by an incomplete pass before a pass gained 13 and took the Knights to the Pirates’ 37 just as the first half ended.

Lumberton took the second-half possession at its own 35 and moved into West Bladen territory, only to see a penalty and fumble force the Pirates to punt.

West Bladen, starting at its own 35, could only move backwards and was forced to punt.

The Pirates also went backwards on its next possession and punted the ball back to West Bladen.

The Knights took the ball at their own 45 and got right into Lumberton territory, moving to the Pirates’ 48 before things stalled.

Lumberton ran just one play before the game ended.

“We did well,” West Bladen coach Stanley Williams said. “We came in not knowing much.

“They got us on the first series, but the defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way,” he added. “They had some speed and we matched it with our speed.

“I’m pleased,” Williams said. “We came here and did decent against a 4A school.”

The Knights were scheduled to travel to Clinton High on Friday to scrimmage Lakewood in the Sampson County Jamboree.

