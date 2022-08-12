Read full article on original website
Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain
COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country. The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.
Columbus St. Charles blanks Hilliard Darby
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Columbus St. Charles' 5-0 blanking of Hilliard Darby on August 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Columbus St. Charles drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Hilliard Darby after...
Lucas dominates early, rolls past Cardington-Lincoln
There was no tuning necessary, Lucas opened in perfect harmony while drumming Cardington-Lincoln with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on August 12. Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.
Clean sheet: Dayton Chaminade-Julienne doesn't allow Celina a point
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Celina in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on August 13. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne charged in front of Celina 1-0 to begin the second half. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Kettering Alter
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Kettering Alter in Ohio girls soccer on August 12. Dayton Centerville pulled in front of Kettering Alter 4-0 to begin the final half. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
GALLERY: Madison vs. Clear Fork Boys Soccer
Madison beat Clear Fork 4-2 in boys soccer action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
Hillsdale joins Lucas in new-look Region 25
LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII. Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
Sibling rivalry pushes junior fair exhibitors to the top
MANSFIELD -- Mandee Lantz may have had the top dairy goat, but her sister Maggie was right on her tail. Mandee and Maggie Lantz of the Country Champions 4H Club showed this year's grand champion and reserve grand champion dairy goats at the Richland County Fair. Local News. Locally Powered.
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
Gary Music
Gary Music never planned on becoming a 10th degree black belt when he began a martial arts career 50 years ago. He simply enjoyed the structure, fitness and confidence that came with the program.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
