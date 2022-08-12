ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

richlandsource.com

Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain

COLUMBUS – Cade Stover has worked his way from farmland in rural Richland County to knighthood at one of the most storied football programs in the country. The Lexington graduate and 2018 Mr. Football winner was tabbed as an Ohio State football team captain on Saturday. Captains were selected after a vote by the team's players, the school stated.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus St. Charles blanks Hilliard Darby

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Columbus St. Charles' 5-0 blanking of Hilliard Darby on August 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Columbus St. Charles drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Hilliard Darby after...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Lucas dominates early, rolls past Cardington-Lincoln

There was no tuning necessary, Lucas opened in perfect harmony while drumming Cardington-Lincoln with a strong start in Ohio high school football action on August 12. Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.
CARDINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Dayton Chaminade-Julienne doesn't allow Celina a point

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Celina in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer action on August 13. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne charged in front of Celina 1-0 to begin the second half. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial

A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
GREENFIELD, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Kettering Alter

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Kettering Alter in Ohio girls soccer on August 12. Dayton Centerville pulled in front of Kettering Alter 4-0 to begin the final half. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Madison vs. Clear Fork Boys Soccer

Madison beat Clear Fork 4-2 in boys soccer action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
MADISON, OH
Independents/Others

Independents/Others

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale joins Lucas in new-look Region 25

LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII. Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912

FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Sibling rivalry pushes junior fair exhibitors to the top

MANSFIELD -- Mandee Lantz may have had the top dairy goat, but her sister Maggie was right on her tail. Mandee and Maggie Lantz of the Country Champions 4H Club showed this year's grand champion and reserve grand champion dairy goats at the Richland County Fair. Local News. Locally Powered.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gary Music

Gary Music

Gary Music never planned on becoming a 10th degree black belt when he began a martial arts career 50 years ago. He simply enjoyed the structure, fitness and confidence that came with the program.
SHELBY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH

