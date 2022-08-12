Read full article on original website
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
WBBJ
A Step Ahead Foundation announces charity ball
JACKSON, Tenn, –West Tn organization announces charity ball event. According to information received from A Step Ahead Foundation in West Tennessee, the organization will host their annual charity ball event in September. The Vintage Charity Ball will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 6:00 pm at the New...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Bicentennial Celebration ends with a bang!
JACKSON, Tenn. — The bicentennial celebration ended tonight with a bang, and a great concert. To end off the year long celebration the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial welcomes a couple of special artists to the ball park in Jackson. “Definitely want to see LoLo and the Commodores. I’m here...
WBBJ
Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
WBBJ
Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come. The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.
WBBJ
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
WBBJ
Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
WBBJ
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee. Both Parents Names: Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded. Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded. Daughters: City/State Vanesha...
By the numbers: Traffic crashes in Tennessee school zones
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of traffic crashes that took place in school zones remained consistent from 2015-2019 before dropping in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged.
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
WBBJ
Becky Lee Baker Haynes
Becky Lee Baker Haynes, age 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, Tn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Many employees transition back to in-person working
JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
WBBJ
Mark Eric Bennett
Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
Covington Leader
North Covington Dollar General temporarily shut down by city over ‘life safety issues’
Shoppers expecting to pop into the North Covington Dollar General will have to go elsewhere for the time being. On Friday morning, Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs confirmed the store was closed by the fire marshal for life safety issues. He said the fire department received seven different complaints about...
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
