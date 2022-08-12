Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
abc17news.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in shooting spreads awareness by giving back ahead of new school year
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — As another school year kicks off, it’s one more without BJ Henderson. “My son has been gone since April 14th of 2021 and I still cry every day,” said his mother, Monica Henderson. The 12-year-old was shot and killed in a...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Kansas Public Schools students prepare for school as summer comes to an end
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Many students across the Kansas City metro are gearing up for the first day of school on Monday. Students will return to the classroom in Kansas City Kansas Public Schools in two different groups split between Monday and Tuesday. For KCKPS, students in preschool, kindergarten...
kmaland.com
Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States
(KMAland) -- Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bar owner hosts tongue-in-cheek .1K run in honor of his late brother
Patrick’s Bar and No Grill held its 13th annual Craig “Satch” Sanders .1K Memorial Run on Sunday. Owner Patrick Sanders has been hosting the charity event in honor of his brother since he passed.
mycouriertribune.com
Northland Grandfamilies provides support for caregivers
The Northland Grandfamilies program offers support to families in a kinship role such as a grandparent caring for a grandchild or other family member. The program will offer support groups for caregivers in August. There will be one from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at North Heartland Community...
Cafe Cà Phê hopes to bring more visibility to Asian Americans in KC
Cafe Cà Phê hopes to bring more visibility to Asian Americans in Kansas City. After two years of operating the coffee shop on wheels, Jackie Nguyen opened a brick-and-mortar store.
Complex
Black Family Speaks Out After Water Park Cancels Birthday Party for Teens Over Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’
An incident at a Lee Summit, Missouri water park went viral this week, with a video showing a Black family not being granted entrance to the park. The footage shows the family speaking with a white woman, who appears to work at the park, and either a security officer or cop standing next to her. While much of the dialogue can’t be heard, you can hear one of the men from the family ask how they can “cancel” a “kid’s birthday party,” and ask what the woman “is uncomfortable with.” The person taking the video repeatedly says, “Because we’re Black.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Free supplies for KC students
The Kansas City Public Schools and KCPS Education Foundation are giving out thousands of backpacks and supplies on Saturday morning.
Kansas City veterans speak up against apartment management after lawsuit filed
A veteran tenant filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the management of St. Michael’s Veterans Center Apartments in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Aug. 12, 2022 Editorial: Blood donations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people don't think about giving blood until a loved one needs a transfusion, or during some other emergency. Only 3% of Americans give blood on a regular basis and blood donations typically fall off this time of year as people take summer vacations. That makes now a great time to donate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
kcur.org
How a group of artists is making these Kansas City intersections brighter and safer
A Kansas City design firm is taking asphalt art to dangerous intersections across the city in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities across the city. Riding the success of their initial design concept at the Midtown intersection of Westport Road and Wyandotte, Street Smart Design + Build are improving streets in two other metro neighborhoods.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best happy hours in Johnson County 🕔😄🍺
It’s finally Friday, Johnson County, which makes this “5 to Try” list especially timely. Take some time to celebrate the end of another week by enjoying a happy hour at a local eatery. The Post asked readers to give their picks for best happy hours around Johnson...
KCTV 5
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
capitolhillcorner.org
First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park
First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park. Beth Nybeck is based in Kansas City. She works with metal to create installatons which promote community engagement. For more go here: https://bit.ly/3JUQSbA. Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon to officially open the $14.5 million renovation of the plaza...
Kansas City-area school districts help parents apply for free/reduced meals
A new school year is starting with a big change to free and reduced meals since the pandemic started.
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
Comments / 0