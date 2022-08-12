An incident at a Lee Summit, Missouri water park went viral this week, with a video showing a Black family not being granted entrance to the park. The footage shows the family speaking with a white woman, who appears to work at the park, and either a security officer or cop standing next to her. While much of the dialogue can’t be heard, you can hear one of the men from the family ask how they can “cancel” a “kid’s birthday party,” and ask what the woman “is uncomfortable with.” The person taking the video repeatedly says, “Because we’re Black.”

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO