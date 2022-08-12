ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

kmaland.com

Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States

(KMAland) -- Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Northland Grandfamilies provides support for caregivers

The Northland Grandfamilies program offers support to families in a kinship role such as a grandparent caring for a grandchild or other family member. The program will offer support groups for caregivers in August. There will be one from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at North Heartland Community...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Complex

Black Family Speaks Out After Water Park Cancels Birthday Party for Teens Over Feeling ‘Uncomfortable’

An incident at a Lee Summit, Missouri water park went viral this week, with a video showing a Black family not being granted entrance to the park. The footage shows the family speaking with a white woman, who appears to work at the park, and either a security officer or cop standing next to her. While much of the dialogue can’t be heard, you can hear one of the men from the family ask how they can “cancel” a “kid’s birthday party,” and ask what the woman “is uncomfortable with.” The person taking the video repeatedly says, “Because we’re Black.”
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KMBC.com

Aug. 12, 2022 Editorial: Blood donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people don't think about giving blood until a loved one needs a transfusion, or during some other emergency. Only 3% of Americans give blood on a regular basis and blood donations typically fall off this time of year as people take summer vacations. That makes now a great time to donate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
capitolhillcorner.org

First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park

First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park. Beth Nybeck is based in Kansas City. She works with metal to create installatons which promote community engagement. For more go here: https://bit.ly/3JUQSbA. Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon to officially open the $14.5 million renovation of the plaza...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
SHAWNEE, KS

