KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
Police search for man who shot at officers and others in Kalamazoo, find mask
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have recovered a mask and other evidence while searching for a man that shot at officers and others in Kalamazoo on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a robbery about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, in the 2100 block South Burdick Street near West Alcott Street, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department.
Suspect in Kalamazoo robbery remains at large
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect linked to a robbery in the city of Kalamazoo. The suspect has not been located as of Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety. Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Police...
Robbery suspect shoots at Kalamazoo police before fleeing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A robbery suspect shot at Kalamazoo police officers late Saturday, Aug. 13. The shooter remains at large. Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 2100 block South Burdick Street near West Alcott Street. Police then spotted the robber’s vehicle up the street near Pratt Road.
Man shot twice in Grand Rapids while sitting inside car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot twice while sitting inside his car in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning. Grand Rapids Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Burton Street SE. Police say the victim was sitting in his...
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
26-year-old man arrested for homicide in Hillsdale Co.
Michigan State Police say a 26-year-old woman from Hillsdale is dead after Jackson Post troopers responded to a call of shots fired last night on Aug 12.
Former police detective charged in Breonna Taylor’s death to plead guilty
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Former Louisville police Detective Kelly Goodlett intends to plead guilty to a civil rights charge related to the fatal shooting of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor, during a botched police drug raid, the Associated Press reports. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed...
Court docs: Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian planned to kill someone
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash; 1 arrested
A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Keeler Township Saturday evening.
Police arrest man for Grand Rapids area bank robbery
WYOMING, MI -- A day after a Fifth Bank branch was robbed in Wyoming, police arrested a suspect. The branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 by a man who implied he had a weapon. Wyoming police on Friday, Aug. 12 said they...
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
Two seriously injured after rain causes head-on collision in Allendale Twp.
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash caused by heavy rain in Allendale Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. Sunday on northbound 48th Avenue, south of Pierce Street. Police say a 24-year-old man from Clarkston was driving south...
Woman sentenced for 2021 murder of boyfriend
A woman has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of her boyfriend in Dowagic.
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
