Little leaguers play like the pros at LMCU Ballpark

Some little leaguers in Kent County got the chance to play like professionals Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

FOX 17 talked with CJ Smith, one of the almost 50 little leaguers who got to step up to the plate Thursday, who says baseball is about much more than just the sport.

“I like that I get to use teamwork. I liked that I made friends this year,” Smith said.

Boys and girls from Ted Rasberry Youth League got to compete in the Annual All-Star Game.

“This all-star game is a great chance for some of the players who have had the best attitude and just really been team players. They get to come out on a professional ballfield on a perfect night like this, be with their teammates and their coaches that they’ve had all season and play ball,” explained Jenny Garone, community relations manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Brooklyn Millsap also got to take the mound, where she helped lead her team for one inning.

“Teamwork is where all of your teammates come together to make a play and be aggressive, hyping each other up when we’re battling, cheering each other on, stuff like that,” Millsap told FOX 17.

Brooklyn’s mom Samantha Gonzales said she can’t believe how this league made such an impact on her daughter’s life.

“That’s really big. Considering these kids are, you know, they sign up as a drop-in league and they don’t know each other from Adam and then just to become best friends and have that connection, it’s really awesome,” Gonzales added.

