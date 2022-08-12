Read full article on original website
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
Engadget
Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers
If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
TechCrunch
Google fined $40M+ for misleading location-tracking settings on Android
Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) instigated proceedings against Google and its Australia subsidiary back in October 2019, going on to take the tech giant to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones, between January 2017 and December 2018.
ZDNet
Will an iPhone 14 price hike dampen sales?
Nobody wants to pay more for anything, but right now, prices are on the up, and it seems that the iPhone 14 is no exception. Breaking the bad news to us is TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 series will rise by "about 15%".
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
ZDNet
Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use Alexa on Your Xbox Series X|S
Alexa is a convenient virtual assistant that allows you to control your Xbox Series X|S with voice commands. You can use it to install games, check if a game is available, see which friends are online, and more. In this guide, we'll show you how to set up Alexa on...
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
TechCrunch
Google says AI update will improve search result quality in ‘snippets’
The problem with featured snippets is that, from a user perspective, these results appear to be extra trustworthy — they’re featured up at the top of the results page, after all. Since Google first introduced them years ago, they’ve only become more prevalent over time, but much like the rest of Google search results, the snippets are algorithmically populated not programmed by human curators.
How to use Shizuku to freeze unwanted system apps or bloatware on any Android device
Android was built on the core foundation of letting users decide precisely how they want to use their device. However, one thing that has long posed a challenge is annoying preinstalled apps, otherwise known as bloatware. Once upon a time, we had the Google Play edition program, but it didn't last long. These were certified Android devices without the unnecessary bloatware. They only came with the core Google apps, such as the Google Play Store. Somewhere along the way, though, we lost the ability to decide which apps should or shouldn't be installed on our devices.
ZDNet
The 5 best drawing tablets: Top picks for artists and designers
Goodbye, pen and paper; there's a new way to let your creativity show. The evolution of technology in our lives is incredibly fascinating and the ability to draw on a tablet is something many thought we'd never see. Contrary to typical tablets, some drawing tablets don't have screens. Rather, they...
ZDNet
How to make a QR code for free
Quick Response codes, more commonly known as QR codes, are two-dimensional barcodes that contain information that is scanned, for example by a phone camera, and interpreted by the device. This information can lead to a website, database, multimedia content, or file, and it can be used in augmented reality, advertising, social media, and much more.
How to delete your iPhone apps
This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
Google Meet really wants to stream all your videos, games and more
An upcoming update will see Google Meet roll out a new feature enabling users to stream and share any of their video content across the web. The tool brings "live sharing" integrations with platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, and mobile games like UNO! Mobile. This means you'll be able...
inputmag.com
How to unsend an email on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
Did you send an email to the wrong person or send it before it was finished? You aren’t the first, but with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Apple’s Mail app lets you unsend emails, something that isn’t available on older software. You can unsend an email easily,...
Apple Insider
How to set up automatic wallpapers in iOS 16 and macOS Monterey
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — YouriPhone or iPad can automatically change the wallpaper of your Home Screen or Lock Screen, and your Mac can do the same with your desktop background. Here's how to do it.
