Android was built on the core foundation of letting users decide precisely how they want to use their device. However, one thing that has long posed a challenge is annoying preinstalled apps, otherwise known as bloatware. Once upon a time, we had the Google Play edition program, but it didn't last long. These were certified Android devices without the unnecessary bloatware. They only came with the core Google apps, such as the Google Play Store. Somewhere along the way, though, we lost the ability to decide which apps should or shouldn't be installed on our devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO