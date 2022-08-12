ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle

TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop

A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
Two Teens Charged In Connection With A Traffic Fatality

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On August 10, Tampa Police arrested two subjects in connection with a DUI-related traffic fatality that happened in the early hours of July 24 and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male. After completing an extremely thorough investigation, Austin Lewis, 17, and...
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout

PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
