Read full article on original website
Related
PCSO: St. Pete man led deputies on high-speed chase with baby in car
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car.
Seminole man accused of driving drunk with child in Pinellas Park
A Seminole man was arrested in Pinellas Park on Saturday after allegedly driving drunk with his child in the car.
fox13news.com
Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle
TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
iontb.com
Clearwater Police investigating shooting at motel on Gulf to Bay Boulevard
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department are investigating reports of a person suffering a gunshot wound. The call for service came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1814 Gulf to Bay Blvd. One victim was transported as a trauma alert to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa police find man’s body in still-running vehicle
A man was found dead in Tampa early Sunday morning, according to police.
iheart.com
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
fox13news.com
'Please slow down': St. Pete police see increase in school zone speeding violations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - School started in Pinellas County this week, which means more traffic. St. Petersburg police are warning drivers that they need to slow down after noticing a high number of citations issued in school zones. "This morning our traffic enforcement unit has noticed an incline in speeding...
Traffic Alert: SB lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge to close Monday night
All southbound travel lanes of I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge to close Monday night
The Florida Department of Transportation will close all southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15th to 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th.
wild941.com
Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop
A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
nypressnews.com
Two Teens Charged In Connection With A Traffic Fatality
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On August 10, Tampa Police arrested two subjects in connection with a DUI-related traffic fatality that happened in the early hours of July 24 and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male. After completing an extremely thorough investigation, Austin Lewis, 17, and...
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver fatally hit by SUV while checking truck near Bartow
A truck driver was killed Friday morning after being hit by car on US-17 near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
One Person Transported To Hospital In Sarasota After Sunday Shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday and is believed to be an isolated incident. According to police, the shooting that happened near 24th St & Gillespie Ave. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital
2 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars, house in Clearwater
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a two-vehicle wreck in Clearwater, a city spokesperson said.
St. Pete 3-year-old murdered after being thrown against wall, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man and woman for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl and abusing other children, according to numerous affidavits.
pasconewsonline.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
Teenage boy shot in St. Petersburg dies, police say
A teenage boy was shot at a home in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
Teens charged after 16-year-old dies in 120-mph street race, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.
Comments / 1