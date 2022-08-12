ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.

