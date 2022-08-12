ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
FOX2Now

Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
tncontentexchange.com

Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018

ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
KMOV

Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
FOX 2

Video: No one notices drowning child at a St. Louis summer camp

No one noticed at summer camp when a 6-year-old swimmer was struggling for air and sank to the bottom of a pool. The heartbreaking video was reviewed Thursday by FOX Files investigator Chris Hayes, who is searching for answers to prevent the next tragedy.
CJ Coombs

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy