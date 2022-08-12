Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago. Prosecutors have charged Madeleine Escalante, 26, with one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child – resulting in death. Authorities issued a warrant for Escalante’s arrest on Thursday.
Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Charles County crash
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
Flood debris pickup in St. Charles County to continue for 2 more days
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Anyone affected by July's flash flooding who lives in unincorporated St. Charles County has just two more days for any debris left by the flooding to be picked up. Monday and Tuesday will be the last two days that flood debris will be picked up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018
ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
Divers spot truck in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
KMOV
Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Family member arrested in 15-year-old's overdose death; teen was given fentanyl disguised as prescription pills
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The family member who gave a 15-year-old fentanyl pills disguised as prescription painkillers is facing charges in the teen's overdose death. The dealer who sold the counterfeit pills was also arrested. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile was found at a home in...
St. Louis County animal shelter wanted to silence attorneys following I-Team report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Our I-Team has been uncovering new allegations about a St. Louis county animal shelter. Following our investigation, attorneys say St. Louis County government has taken unprecedented steps to try and restrict more information from being revealed. PART 1: 'They didn't seem to care': Woman...
Video: No one notices drowning child at a St. Louis summer camp
No one noticed at summer camp when a 6-year-old swimmer was struggling for air and sank to the bottom of a pool. The heartbreaking video was reviewed Thursday by FOX Files investigator Chris Hayes, who is searching for answers to prevent the next tragedy.
17-Year-Old Hiker Plummets to Their Death in Missouri Park After Hiking in Restricted Area
St. Charles County, Missouri is mourning the loss of a teenage hiker who fell to his death while hiking in Klondike Park. According to authorities, the unnamed 17-year-old had decided to explore a restricted area when he lost his footing and fell. The tragic incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon. Shortly...
Mother says she wasn’t told about disturbing incident involving 2-year-old at St. Augustine daycare
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother says her family received a devastating call last week from a former employee at Kingdom Kids Academy in St. Augustine. “She was like but it's eating at me," said the mother. "She said I quit my job because they were threatening me if I told you, but I only feel like it's right for you to know."
Workers at Carolina Forest Eggs Up Grill save woman’s life
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Employees at the Eggs Up Grill in Carolina Forest on River Oaks Drive saved a woman who was choking with the help of a LifeVac. The woman passed out while choking and the employees were able to get out the food that was stuck in her throat. According to the […]
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
Comments / 0