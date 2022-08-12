Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Charles County crash
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
Botched poaching attempt in Tennessee leaves crossbow bolt in buck's face
An attempt to illegally poach a buck is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
Flood debris pickup in St. Charles County to continue for 2 more days
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Anyone affected by July's flash flooding who lives in unincorporated St. Charles County has just two more days for any debris left by the flooding to be picked up. Monday and Tuesday will be the last two days that flood debris will be picked up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018
ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months. Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, who led the team working to map the Berome Moore cave for the Cave Research Foundation, said they encountered the lost canine about 200 feet inside the main passage of the cave, located north of Perrysville.
KMOV
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
KMOV
Local fire department loses truck, thousands of dollars worth of equipment in flooding
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - North County Fire and Rescue says it needs to replace a fire truck and other equipment due to recent flooding. Chief Keith Goldstein says $98,000 in loose equipment and a fire truck were lost. When floodwaters rose, the truck became consumed with water and the motor shut down.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
St. Charles County park officials urge caution at park where 17-year-old hiker died
The St. Charles County park officials discussed the importance of following trail rules after a 17-year-old died Tuesday from falling off a cliff while hiking in Klondike Park.
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
Comments / 0