Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to support team despite blowing up at them in ‘mentally tough’ win over fellow Aussie

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear
The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
International Business Times
Former World No. 7 Picks Federer Ahead Of Nadal, Djokovic As 'Most Talented Player'
Former World No. 7 tennis player Fernando Verdasco has hailed Roger Federer, calling the Swiss Master the "most talented player in history" of the sport. In a recent interview, Verdasco spoke about the 'Big Three' in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, where he said all three with all their talent could only reach their legendary levels due to absolute hard work.
SkySports
Nick Kyrgios: Wimbledon finalist's winning run ends in National Bank Open quarter-finals
Nick Kyrgios' nine-match winning streak ended in the National Bank Open quarter-finals on Friday when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 victory. Enjoying a superb run of form, the loss was Kyrgios' first since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court
Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
Raducanu a perfect fit for cameo on the Serena Williams farewell tour
The US Open champion’s meeting with Williams in Ohio is a golden ticket that all on the WTA Tour desperately want to hold
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Simona Halep defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia for Toronto title
Simona Halep saved five of nine break points and broke Brazilian opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia five times en route to
"I tried to fight and change the situation" - Raheem Sterling reveals reason for Manchester City exit
One of the biggest headline departures from Manchester City has been none other than Raheem Sterling. The England international decided to join Chelsea this summer, which put an end to his seven-year spell at the Etihad Stadium. The 27-year old won 11 competitive honours during his time at City, playing...
Nicho Hynes' heartfelt message to NRL fans following the tragic death of Paul Green
The NRL community is hurting following the sudden passing of Paul Green so Nicho Hynes used his opportunity to send out a positive message to everyone. Former premiership-winning coach Green sadly took his own life last week, sparking an outpouring of tributes and testimonies to the great man. Everyone, including...
Pep Guardiola shines light on Manchester City rivalry with Liverpool in recent seasons
Speaking during a recent press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola touched on the club's relatively recent formed rivalry with Liverpool. The Catalan coach was specifically asked about how critical the competitiveness between City and Liverpool is to the Premier League as a whole. In response, Pep Guardiola noted that...
'I'm the piñata': LIV CEO Greg Norman launches passionate defense of the Saudi breakaway league and insists he has no fear because it is the 'future of golf'... while slamming how his players 'have been treated' after defecting
LIV CEO Greg Norman has brashly backed the embattled organization while speaking to Forbes, calling the idea of a breakaway league a 'no-brainer' and labelling himself the 'piñata' of the league's criticism. LIV has been the brunt of extensive condemnation since its launch earlier this year, largely due to...
Frustrated fan called out John Cena for giving someone a free autograph
An angry fan confronted John Cena after he gave someone a free autograph during the UK Comic Con held in Wales. The wrestler turned actor was on stage in Newport doing a Q&A, and a fan asked him if he could sign his wrestling belt, Cena obliged and responded with: “Can’t say no to that, come on down.”
Barcelona's rondo warm-up before the Champions League final in 2011 will never be beaten
The Barcelona teams managed under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are considered to be some of the best sides in football history. When it came to the former Barça manager's 2011 side, however, it was on a whole different level. The Spanish club arrived at Wembley Stadium to take...
