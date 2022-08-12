NFL preseason roundup: Graham Gano’s FG lifts Giants over Patriots

Graham Gano made a 24-yard field goal as time expired to lift the New York Giants over the New England Patriots 23-21 on Thursday night in a preseason game in Foxborough, Mass.

New England had taken a 21-20 advantage with 4:51 left to play in the fourth after quarterback Bailey Zappe connected with wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 20-yard touchdown. But the Giants responded with vengeance, putting together an 11-play, 69-yard drive to get well within field-goal range for Gano.

Gano made all three field goals he attempted, with the longest coming from 40 yards out. Daniel Jones attempted just 10 passes, handing the offense over to Tyrod Taylor, who completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown. Running back Antonio Williams also added a touchdown and rushed for 61 yards on nine carries.

Zappe threw for 205 yards on 19-for-32 passing with one touchdown and an interception. Brian Hoyer also delivered a 2-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton, and Kristian Wilkerson finished with eight catches for 99 yards.

Ravens 23, Titans 10

Tyler Huntley completed 16 of 18 passes as the Baltimore Ravens cruised by the visiting Tennessee Titans 23-10 in both teams’ first preseason game.

Huntley finished with 109 yards and one touchdown. Shemar Bridges was on the receiving end of Huntley’s touchdown pass, and went on to post 62 yards on four receptions.

After Mike Davis found the end zone in the first quarter on a 4-yard rush to open the scoring, Titans quarterback Malik Willis answered less than a minute into the second. He scrambled to the right, quickly cut back, spun and maneuvered through a pair of Baltimore defenders to find the left side of the end zone.

–Field Level Media

