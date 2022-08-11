Giants vs. Patriots Player of the Game: Darrian Beavers

The New York Giants ended their culture of losing into the preseason as they defeated the New England Patriots, 23-21, in their first exhibition game.

While some players clearly flashed and showed their potential to make an impact in a lineup, one player stood out amongst the rest.

Darrian Beavers was electric the whole time he was on the field. The rookie linebacker from Cincinnati showed out on Thursday night demonstrating his ability to play at a high level. Beavers was considered a steal for Big Blue in the fifth round and proved that correct against the Patriots.

He made plays all over the field on the defensive side of the field as he racked up three tackles and one tackle for loss in a short time period. Beavers was playing with a swagger and seemed to have amazing player recognition as he picked up on many backfield passes to the running back. His 4.67 40-yard dash speed was on display as Beavers looked quicker than his opponents.

Beavers will have an opportunity to slide into the starting lineup for New York as they are thin at linebacker and like to blitz with the new Wink Martindale defense.