Spartanburg County, SC

golaurens.com

Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement

In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools name Teacher of the Year

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks to a child psychologist about how parents and guardians can talk with their kids about safety in the classroom. This Food Truck Friday we are trying out southern favorites from the Spinx Cluk Truck. Train derailment clean up could take days. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

New Spartanburg County courthouse nears completion

SPARTANBURG — Construction on the exterior of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse downtown is scheduled to be completed in October, with all windows now installed on the 344,000-square-foot building. Members of the Spartanburg County Council, including David Britt, Bob Walker and Jessica Coker, toured the building on Aug. 11,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County Firefighters Memorial to be unveiled August 14

The new Anderson County Firefighters Memorial will be unveiled at a ceremony to be held Sunday, August 14 at the County Courthouse Plaza, 100 South Main Street in Anderson. The official proceedings will begin at 3 PM. Anderson County and City of Anderson officials, the Anderson County Fire Commission, and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
getnews.info

HOAUpstate Voted Top HOA Management Company in Greenville, SC in 2022

Greenville, SC – August 11, 2022 – Homeowners and HOA board members in the Greenville, SC area voted to determine the best property management company serving the Upstate. HOAUpstate was the only property management company offering services exclusively to Community Homeowners Associations that was voted into the Property Management category. HOAUpstate has been providing quality homeowners association management services in the Upstate since 1998.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC

