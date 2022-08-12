The City of Mountlake Terrace is moving closer to having a multifamily tax exemption (MFTE) program for development in the city’s Town Center area. During its Thursday, Aug. 11 work/study session, the Mountlake Terrace City Council provided staff with direction for the particulars to include in a resolution that it will consider for approval later this fall. Before that happens, city staff has to send a letter to other taxing districts (for example, the state, county and school district) informing them of the program under consideration. The council also must formally adopt a resolution designating the residential targeted area where the MFTE program will be used — in this case, the Town Center — with that action planned for its Sept. 1 meeting. Finally, the council must hold a public hearing on the resolution prior to final approval.

