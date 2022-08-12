Read full article on original website
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy finishes in top 25 of Korn Ferry Tour, earns PGA Tour card
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy has earned his PGA Tour card. Roy, 32, finished in the Top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list after a nervy Sunday as golfers negotiated the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, and jostled for position for the final spots.
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
$50k Powerball tickets sold in NYC, Ontario County
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
Enrique Cruz Jr. on NIL deal with Syracuse football fan tailgate: ‘I just went for it’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Enrique Cruz Jr. wasn’t sure what he was getting himself into when he applied for a fan-sponsored name, image, and likeness deal earlier this summer. The Syracuse football offensive lineman hadn’t seen anything else like it, but it seemed like a good opportunity.
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Syracuse drops series finale to Buffalo, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets wrapped up a frustrating week on Sunday afternoon, dropping the series finale, 2-0, to the Buffalo Bisons on a sunny day at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets lost all three games they played against the Bisons this weekend, scoring just two runs in the process and lost five games during the six-game series.
Today’s obituaries: James Exner, NTTS and Living Word Academy grad, involved with church
James Dennis Exner, 52, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he lived in Central New York all his life. He was a 1989 graduate of Living Word Academy and a graduate of National Tractor Trailer School, according to his obituary. He was a life member of Living Word...
Section III girls and boys volleyball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (47 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 40 Section III boys and girls volleyball teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for fall sports begins Aug. 22, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
NY men’s amateur golf championship: Charlie Berridge wins; Skaneateles golfer finishes in Top 10
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The final round of the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship finished with a record-breaking performance Thursday at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. Charlie Berridge, of Wykagyl Country Club, broke the tournament record for lowest total score in the championship’s history with a 14-under...
Syracuse Basketball: Not feeling great that SU will make 4-star PG’s list cut
Fast-rising 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson, a four-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, plans to trim down his list of remaining contenders in the “coming days,” according to a report from college basketball insider Adam Zagoria. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who earned a flood of praise...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report
Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
Today’s obituaries: Gary P. Grieshaber restored the Syracuse Trolley; painted State Fair demolition derby cars
Gary “Goob” Grieshaber, 68, of East Syracuse, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Francis House. He grew up in Camillus and attended West Genesee High School, according to his obituary. His passion was classic cars and their restoration. He was responsible for the restoration of the Syracuse Trolley....
CNY Inspirations: You are not alone in this
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Those of us who call ourselves spiritually mature try not to burden God when tough times come. When we do this, we forget that He has clearly told us that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. What this means for us is that when we are coupled (yoked) with God in this journey called life, He takes the majority of the weight. This allows the burdens that we feel to be lighter. It’s important to know that you are not alone in the carrying of that burden.
Syracuse announces new design for driveway in front of City Hall
Syracuse, N.Y. --- The front of Syracuse’s City Hall will be getting a facelift this summer thanks to local artist Jessica Whitley. Whitley’s asphalt art design was one of a group of finalists and won a vote held by the city this summer. Her work will be installed...
Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow
The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
