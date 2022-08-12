Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Woman shot in Pompano Beach killed after crashing into tree outside hospital
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
WSVN-TV
Florida Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man who went missing in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 91-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Silver Alert for Alex Sardinas, Sunday night. Investigators said he was last seen in the area of...
Click10.com
Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
South Florida man arrested for beating puppy to death
A 28-year-old South Florida man was arrested for beating an eight-month-old pit bull terrier to death.
WSVN-TV
72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
calleochonews.com
Environmental violations fines in Miami-Dade County have been raised substantially
Environmental violations on Biscayne Bay will now face stricter charges and penalties. As of mid June 2022, Miami-Dade ounty raised penalties on environmental violations that pollute Miami-Dade's waters, particularly in Biscayne Bay. After two decades, these fines will be changed after adjusting for inflation and the severity of the violations.
WSVN-TV
Westbound lanes of Sample Road closed due police investigation in Coconut Creek, 1 dead
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are currently closed due to a police investigation. On Sunday, Coconut Creek Police Department tweeted that a fatal traffic crash had occurred at 3:59 a.m., involving one of their officers and a female victim.
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of handyman in Coral Gables to be tried as adult
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man will be tried as an adult, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Jermaine Walker appeared in court on Saturday evening. He faces a list of charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.
WSVN-TV
Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Coconut Creek that led to an hours-long road closures, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near the...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
WSVN-TV
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
WSVN-TV
Officials: 3 lightning strikes sparked North Lauderdale townhouse fire, causing roof damage
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three lightning strikes sparked a fire at a townhouse in North Lauderdale, causing extensive roof damage, city officials said. North Lauderdale and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story building, Sunday afternoon. 7News has learned three bolts...
BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste
MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest: "Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain." "BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises." Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin. BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders was last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL at around...
WSVN-TV
Police search for armed intruder seen trying to break into multiple homes in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder who was captured on video trying to break into multiple homes and vehicles in a Homestead neighborhood, leaving residents on edge. Surveillance video captured a man with a pistol as he walked up to a home in the...
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
