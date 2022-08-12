ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
‘His stuff is really good’: Red Sox add veteran Jeurys Familia to bolster bullpen

He has 125 career saves and was an All-Star in 2016. The Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to their active Major League roster, the club announced Saturday. Familia, 32, has a 33-26 record, 3.46 ERA, and 125 saves in over 11 years in the Majors. He spent six years with the New York Mets, played for the Oakland Athletics briefly in 2018, then returned to the Mets for three more seasons.
Raptors Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

By the looks of it, the Toronto Raptors could be an intriguing potential blockbuster trade suitor ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Toronto has a great blend of tradable contracts, young players with a ton of upside and all of their draft picks. That is the formula to being in the running for All-Star players on the trade market as the Raptors look to cement themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
