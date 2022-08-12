By the looks of it, the Toronto Raptors could be an intriguing potential blockbuster trade suitor ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Toronto has a great blend of tradable contracts, young players with a ton of upside and all of their draft picks. That is the formula to being in the running for All-Star players on the trade market as the Raptors look to cement themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO