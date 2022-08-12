ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants edge Patriots as time expires, 23-21: Here's how Twitter reacted

By Tyler Henry
 3 days ago
The New York Giants kicked off their season with their first preseason game on Thursday night when they traveled to New England to take on the Patriots in the first game under the new regime and new coaching staff lead by Brian Daboll.

The Giants left plenty to be desired on the field but they were able to edge of the Patriots in a back and forth game with a 23-21 victory. The game was close until the final seconds and ended with a game-winning field goal by Graham Gano as time expired.

The Giants were without Kadarius Toney and a number of other big names and the starters did not play much as was expected.

While it was certainly good to have Giants football back, Big Blue has plenty of to improve upon as they continue their preseason.

