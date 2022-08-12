Read full article on original website
247Sports
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Fantastic 47: No. 20, Timmy Smith
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
glasstire.com
Charles Adams to Retire From Namesake Gallery in Lubbock
Charles Adams is retiring from his post at his namesake gallery in Lubbock, Texas. The gallery, which boasts Lubbock-area contemporary artists as well as early Texas and New Mexico artists, will announce a new manager this fall. Mr. Adams was born in Lubbock in 1942. A graduate of Lubbock High...
KCBD
Texas Tech’s ‘THE BRAND’ coming back for 2022-23 football season
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, have announced the return of “THE BRAND” – an original, four-part docuseries providing Red Raider fans an authentic, all-access look inside the 2022-23 football program under the direction of Head Coach Joey McGuire. Season...
Red Raiders LS Jackson Knotts: Texas Tech 'Best Decision I Could Have Possibly Made'
Knotts discussed why he chose Texas Tech and the decision to become a long snapper in high school.
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with Elite 7-Foot Prospect
The Red Raiders are looking to persuade one of the best big men in the class of 2023.
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Start Well at Shallowater Tourney
SHALLOWATER - The Seminole Maiden volleyball team started slow in their first match of the Shallowater Tournament Friday against Tulia, spotting them a 4-0 lead. By midgame of the first set, however the Maidens had tied up the contest at 8-8 and kept the game close for the next eight points. Tulia then pulled away and had an 22-18 lead going to the finish. Then junior Londyn Shain held service…
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
247Sports
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Mexican
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
everythinglubbock.com
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
Jake’s Backroom Hosts 2022 LocalPalooza This Weekend
There's nothing more fun than watching local music at Jake's Backroom with a cold beer. This Saturday, Localpalooza 2022 kicks off at 2 pm and you'll be able to rock out to some of your local favorites and support musicians from our area. The headliners of the show are Soothsayer...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a winless season, the Tahoka Bulldogs have hired Wolfe City DC Cody Bounds to try to help the program move leaps and bounds. Tahoka is in one of the toughest 2A Districts in the State, but they look to compete and try to battle for a playoff spot.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions roared to an 11-2 season last year. Head Coach Matt Hill is excited to see what this year’s group can do. Playing in a brutally tough District, the Lions know they will be battle tested to make a playoff run if they can reach the postseason.
KCBD
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
Bulletproof backpacks are on shelves ahead of Lubbock school year
LUUBOCK, Texas — Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them. Lone Star Shooting Sports told Everythinglubbock.com that, unfortunately, they sell these types of backpacks because it has been in demand the last few years. “They’re rated Level 3A, which is good for […]
KCBD
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
