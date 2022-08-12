ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City audit shows San Antonio Fire Department needs better fuel card management

By Emily Baucum, News 4 Trouble Shooter
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face

SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen

A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police discover dead man with gunshot wounds on East side

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they found a dead man with gunshot wounds on the East side of town. The incident happened at 1:35 a.m. at North Polaris Street and Canton. According to officials, they were dispatched for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Cards#City#The Fire Department
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio organizations partner to form promising new career center

SAN ANTONIO - A new first-of-its-kind career center has opened its doors in our area to help connect people with new jobs and training services. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the career center that's inside of the San Antonio Food Bank in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo. We're told it's the first time a workforce center has ever been located inside of a food bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
news4sanantonio.com

SAISD Adult & Community Education

Every student deserves the chance to be prepared for the workforce once they leave school. Darlene Volz and Mark Sanchez are here with us to share how San Antonio ISD's adult and community education program seeks to open more doors for students. SAISD Adult & Community Education. 1313 Guadalupe Street,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rival cartels clash in Mexican border city of Juarez, killing 11

11 people are dead after violence broke out between rival cartels in the Mexican border city of Juarez. Officials said the violence started inside the state prison on Thursday, when member of the Mexicles gang clashed with members of the rival gang Los Chapos. Two inmates were killed and 20...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

It's Science: San Antonio is the No. 1 BBQ city in the world

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is renowned for so many things. The Alamo, The River Walk, the San Antonio Spurs and some of the best food in the State of Texas. But the Alamo City can now lay claim to the crown of Best BBQ City in America, beating out such favorites as Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City, according to a new report by online real estate resource Clever.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers and storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers will work into the area around the far northern end of a tropical low pressure system moving into Coastal Texas. Rain coverage will be less the further north you are. Heaviest rain south of San Antonio, where some areas may pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall in extreme southern areas of our DMA. Rain totals under an inch expected further north and around San Antonio. Only a trace for the Hill Country. High temps in the lower to middle 90s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Where it rains the most, temps may stay in the 80s. Our western areas will see highs around 100 with more sun. Scattered shower activity expected overnight as well, with heaviest activity remaining south.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Young chefs celebrate victory

Young chefs are making a victory lap at News 4 San Antonio. With our partners TAAN TV, The African American Network, we are spotlighting the first-place winners of the 7th Annual Community Jr. Chef Competition. Team NOVA led by Executive Chef Latoya Cole and Jr. Sous Chef Myara Harris-Kirby won...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy