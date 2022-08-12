ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown Little League is World Series bound

By Alia Blackburn
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHgBx_0hEFbrc300

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – After a nail biting finish, Hagerstown Little League (Team Indiana) pulled off the win against Kentucky in Whitestown on Thursday.

Thursday’s final 4-3 score advances Hagerstown to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. According to a post on the team’s Facebook page , they’ll be boarding a bus for the trip around 7 Friday morning.

Hagerstown fans packed the stands, creating a sea of purple, on Thursday.

“I grew up with my brothers playing little league ball. We actually went to Williamsport to watch the Little League World Series as a family vacation,” said Logan Replogle, who was watching the game in support of Hagerstown.

Replogle, who has a family connection on the team, said it’s been fun following the team’s journey.

“My cousin’s nephew is on the team,” she said. “Watching Team Indiana go so far, especially knowing and following on Facebook, all these people… it’s very exciting to see!”

Keeping track of Nyheim Hines during Colts’ camp is difficult…that’s the point

Hagerstown Little League President Shawn Murphy teared up talking about the team and the strides they’ve made together.

“It’s one of those things that it moves you to emotions,” Murphy said, “but we’re super proud of these boys and excited to cheer them on in Williamsport.”

In a town of less than 2,000 people, Murphy said it’s clear the entire community is behind them.

“You look around, you see all these people here from our little town, supporting them on this journey… We’re all family,” he said. “These people will travel to the ends of the Earth to support these boys.”

Reflecting back on the start of the season, Coach Patrick Allred admitted he and the other coaches didn’t expect to make it this far.

“When we put the team together, the first couple of practices, we kind of looked at each other and thought ‘man, we’re not quite good enough’,” he said, “and this was our goal, but we didn’t really think we were good enough, but the boys worked hard, worked to get better.”

Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA, a 1st for league

The team’s commitment to working harder has treated them well through an undefeated season and several titles. Allred said the mentality going into each game has remained the same.

“A few close games, like that one, we’ve pulled through,” he said. “These kids never get nervous. You can’t really tell they’re nervous, they’re just playing baseball. Us coaches on the other hand, we’re super nervous, but they just play the game they love and have a good time.”

Though Hagerstown may be small, the success speaks volumes as the team sets out to make an even bigger name for themselves.

“We keep saying ‘what’s next? why not us?’ So, why not us,” said Allred. “We’re going to keep working and see what we can do when we get to Williamsport.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies

Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
City
Williamsport, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Kentucky State
Hagerstown, IN
Sports
City
Hagerstown, IN
Whitestown, IN
Sports
sprintcarandmidget.com

Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature

GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
GAS CITY, IN
FOX59

IndyCar’s Colton Herta from the track to the stage

INDIANAPOLIS – With no IndyCar race this weekend, drivers can kick back and charge up for the final three races of the season. Different drivers have different techniques. Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta likes a loud environment. FOX59 photojournalist Brett Bensley gives racing fans a backstage pass to one of Herta’s passions away from the track.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel, Noblesville girls each victorious at golf invitationals

The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team picked up another tournament victory Saturday, winning the Zionsville Invitational at Golf Club of Indiana. The Greyhounds scored a 312 for first place. Ava Nguyen led the way, earning medalist honors with a 73. Claire Swathwood took second place individually with a 76, followed by Michaela Headlee with 80, Kamryn Williams with 83 and Sophie Cassidy with 88.
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Future Of Downtown

Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Nba#Hagerstown Little League
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation

INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Heights “all in with football” after Eastbrook scrimmage

The Hamilton Heights football team hosted Eastbrook in a scrimmage on Friday. The game took place at the old Heights Middle School field, located at the Student Activity Center. There are 62 players on this year’s Huskies team, and coach Jon Kirschner said after the scrimmage that this group is “all in with football” this season. Pictured here is Cooper Vondersaar (5) scoring a touchdown as Jaylyn Pugh (21) cheers him on. Be sure to read next week’s Reporter for previews on this year’s Hamilton County football teams and see what the coaches have to say about their teams.
HAMILTON, IN
FOX59

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy