Approximately five pounds of meth seized in arrest

 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Tennessee man after deputies say he brought approximately five pounds of meth into Western New York. Police arrested him in a parking lot on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit developed information that Joseph Esposito, 45, was traveling to the Buffalo area to deliver methamphetamine. Deputies located the subject in the parking lot of a grocery store in Blasdell at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET on Aug. 10, 2022.

During their investigation, deputies discovered the methamphetamine and 470 doses of steroids.

Esposito was taken into custody and charged with a "Class-A" felony count of criminal possession of methamphetamine, two "Class-B" felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, and a "Class-D" felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The defendant is also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle without a license and a violation for operating a vehicle without a license.

Photo credit Erie County Sheriff's Office

Esposito is held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

