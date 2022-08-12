ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, GA

CBS 46

School employee arrested in Union County school shooting incident

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school was canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said someone targeted...
WGAU

North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting

Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
northgwinnettvoice.com

Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant

A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County

A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Union County delays start of school year | Here's why

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school year is delayed for Union County Schools. The district was supposed to start classes Friday but decided against that after shots were fired on the grounds of one of their schools. According to the GBI, an employee at Union County...
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Human remains found in White County search for missing man

The White County Sheriff’s Office says searchers looking for a missing man discovered human remains in a heavily wooded location in northern White County. The remains found on Wednesday are believed to be those of Heath Williams. Williams was last seen in late July in the area of Rose...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man who posted photos, video in US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Georgia man received a prison sentence for the role he allegedly played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. The Department of Justice said 31-year-old Jefferson resident Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced to 8 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release fined $1,000 fine and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA

