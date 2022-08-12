Read full article on original website
Related
GBI investigating shooting outside Union County Primary School
The GBI has arrested 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville, and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting incident at Union County Primary School. Brown was a maintenance employee for the Union County School System. The incident happened yesterday afternoon at about 2:15 p.m....
allongeorgia.com
Blairsville Man Arrested in Connection with Union County Primary School Shooting Incident
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting incident at Union County Primary School. Brown was a maintenance employee for the Union County School System. The incident happened Thursday...
Union County cancels 1st day of school after employee fired shots into car on campus, GBI says
UNION COUNTY, Ga — A Union County Schools employee is in custody after authorities say the suspect fired shots into a car parked on school campus. Officials told Channel 2 Action News the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at Union County Primary School. The suspect fired shots...
CBS 46
School employee arrested in Union County school shooting incident
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school was canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said someone targeted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
School employee arrested in Union County, Georgia after shooting at school, officials say
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A school employee was arrested Thursday for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, Georgia, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said. Miles said the shooting...
North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting
Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia school employee facing multiple aggravated assault charges after 'shooting incident'
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Union County Schools employee arrested Thursday in what the GBI described as a "shooting incident" targeting an unoccupied car now faces multiple aggravated assault charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided an update Friday, after what was supposed to be the first day of...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
WTVC
Students at elementary school in Bradley County locked down after distant gunshot heard
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — All is well for students at Michigan Avenue School in Bradley County, but they went on lockdown for a few minutes on Thursday afternoon, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says little after 2:30 p.m., a school resource officer reported that...
accesswdun.com
Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
Union County delays start of school year | Here's why
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school year is delayed for Union County Schools. The district was supposed to start classes Friday but decided against that after shots were fired on the grounds of one of their schools. According to the GBI, an employee at Union County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after Oconee County crash with pickup truck, troopers say
OAKWAY, S.C. — An Upstate driver has died after a crash involving a pickup truck, the South Carolina Highway Patrol released Friday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on West Oak Highway at Tokeena Road, just east of Oakway. Ridgeway said...
NE Ga police blotter: burglary arrest in Elberton, school bus accident in Gainesville
A man from Stephens County is booked into the Elbert County jail on burglary charges: suspect Jordan Collins is 33 years old, from Martin. There were no injuries in what is described as a Wednesday afternoon fender bender in Gainesville: a Hall County school bus hit a parked car. A handful of students from an elementary school were on the bus, but none were hurt.
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
Forsyth County Blotter: Domestic dispute leads to damaged cars, traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A domestic disturbance resulted in damage to several vehicles in Cumming. On July 28, Forsyth County deputies responded to Eaglecreek Trace about a hit and run.
nowhabersham.com
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
nowhabersham.com
Human remains found in White County search for missing man
The White County Sheriff’s Office says searchers looking for a missing man discovered human remains in a heavily wooded location in northern White County. The remains found on Wednesday are believed to be those of Heath Williams. Williams was last seen in late July in the area of Rose...
fox5atlanta.com
Man who posted photos, video in US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Georgia man received a prison sentence for the role he allegedly played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. The Department of Justice said 31-year-old Jefferson resident Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced to 8 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release fined $1,000 fine and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
Comments / 0