USDOT: SC receiving $12.8M to modernize transportation, strengthen supply chains

By Dianté Gibbs
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — South Carolina is expected to receive millions in funds to support major transportation projects, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

South Carolina is due to receive up to $12.8 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

The RAISE funds will be utilized to make transportation safer, affordable, and sustainable by modernizing roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation.

Major projects in the state, including the Lowcountry Lowline will benefit from the funds, officials said.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

Buttigieg is making plans to visit RAISE-awarded project sites across the country.

