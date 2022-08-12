“It’s been challenging trying to get the cars up to speed,” Kevin Harvick reveals what held him back from getting the all-important win earlier this season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
Kevin Harvick Shifts Unwanted Attention Onto Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kevin Harvick broke a long losing streak to lock down his playoff spot, but there are Cup Series veterans with longer runs of futility. The post Kevin Harvick Shifts Unwanted Attention Onto Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?
Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
On the Outside Looking in: After Richmond, Six drivers still hopeful to make NASCAR Playoffs
Here's who's fighting for the final playoff spots, plus full Richmond stats and results
Yardbarker
NASCAR notebook: Kyle Larson wins Richmond pole on busy day
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kyle Larson was a man on the move on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. First off, he won the pole position for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 (3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Shortly thereafter, Larson left on a plane for Knoxville, Iowa, where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Kevin Harvick notches second Cup Series win in eight days at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Harvick went 687 days without a NASCAR Cup Series win. Now he has two victories in the past eight days. Harvick led the final 48 laps Sunday at Richmond Raceway to become the first back-to-back winner of the NASCAR Cup season as he rode the momentum from his Michigan victory a week ago.
ESPN
Kevin Harvick wins at Richmond for second straight Cup Series victory; NASCAR playoff picture remains muddled
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR. The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. Harvick,...
NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
RELATED PEOPLE
Something new for NASCAR starts in Richmond
It's race weekend in Richmond, once again. But this year's event is not your grandpappy's NASCAR race. Driving the news: NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway every April and August for two days, but this summer's race kicked off with Bubba's Block Party — an event featuring NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, live music from rapper Wale and DJ Domo and food from some Richmond Black-owned food trucks.
NBC Sports
Denny Hamlin says team fully behind Kurt Busch’s work toward recovery
RICHMOND, Va. — Kurt Busch‘s absence from Cup Series races will stretch to four when Richmond Raceway’s 400-lap race gets the green flag Sunday afternoon. Ty Gibbs will sit in Busch’s No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing once again as Busch’s recovery from what has been described as “concussion-like symptoms” continues. Busch was injured in a crash last month during qualifying for the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Richmond NASCAR Cup race photo slideshow
Check out some of the best action from Sunday's race
Roadkill Nights brings grudge matches, burning rubber, legal street racing to Woodward
Christina Roki will try something new on Saturday. She’ll get behind the wheel of a 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T that just happens to have a new Hellcat Redeye engine under the hood and try to win a grudge match, Roki has never drag raced before, but she’s planning to do it on Saturday in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0