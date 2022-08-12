ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

Water skiers compete in America’s Cup Invitational at local lake

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Water skiers from across the U.S. competed in America’s Cup Invitational at Mystic Lake in Maize on Thursday, Aug. 11.

At night under stadium lights, women and men competed in tricks, slalom and jump events.

All competing to win awards and part of the over $30,000 in prize money.

The Invitational also had skiers exhibiting show skiing, barefooting, air chair and other water sports.

Hutchinson Fire Department raises over $60K in school drive

One fan said he was drawn to the event because he skied himself.

“Well, we were just looking for something to do in the summer. It’s been real hot, and she found this, and I water skied when I was young, and it looked exciting, so we decided we’d come out and check it out,” said the fan.

The 2022 GOODE Water Ski National Championship continues Friday and Saturday at Mystic Lake, 8209-8001 Mystic Lakes N and is free to the public.

Maize, KS
Maize, KS
