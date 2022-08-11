ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Attorney not surprised by hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial

Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis trial is rare but not unheard of. Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial is rare. The Flint water civil trial came down to one juror in the case brought by four child victims who sued Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman private engineering firms.
The Saginaw News

For first time since COVID-19 arrived, passengers will pay to ride Saginaw buses

SAGINAW, MI — Passengers boarding Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) buses again will pay fares beginning in October, officials said. Fares were suspended in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the community. Initially, the suspension was aimed at reducing close contact between passengers and drivers during fare collection. Later, the free rides were intended to help alleviate the financial woes of passengers impacted economically by the pandemic, officials said.
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
The Flint Journal

Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
WSB Radio

Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Some Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
abc12.com

24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side over weekend

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man was hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound. About 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, a 36-year-old man went to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. The man said he was shot while seated in his vehicle, but would not give additional details to police, such as where the shooting occurred or who shot him, Vetter said.
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
