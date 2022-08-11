Read full article on original website
Attorney not surprised by hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial
Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis trial is rare but not unheard of. Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial is rare. The Flint water civil trial came down to one juror in the case brought by four child victims who sued Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman private engineering firms.
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer post on social media
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a post circulating widely on social media about a serial killer in Mid-Michigan is totally fake. Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer social media post. The fake post on a Grand Blanc resale page is causing residents to panic. The post included a...
Flint police investigate city’s 25th homicide of 2022
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a homicide from early Sunday, Aug. 14. Police responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street about 8:20 a.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to a Monday, Aug. 15, news release.
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
For first time since COVID-19 arrived, passengers will pay to ride Saginaw buses
SAGINAW, MI — Passengers boarding Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) buses again will pay fares beginning in October, officials said. Fares were suspended in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the community. Initially, the suspension was aimed at reducing close contact between passengers and drivers during fare collection. Later, the free rides were intended to help alleviate the financial woes of passengers impacted economically by the pandemic, officials said.
Man charged with open murder, accused of killing co-worker at GM plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 48-year-old Albanian man has been arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of Gregory Robertson, a 49-year-old Pontiac man, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Astrit Bushi was arrested Thursday morning at the General Motors plant and arraigned on the charge Saturday morning.
Repair moving forward on broken 10-foot water main near Port Huron
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are moving forward with repairing a broken 10-foot water main that left nearly 1 million people under a Boil Water Advisory over the weekend. Only seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties remain under the advisory as of Monday morning: Almont,...
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Some Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side over weekend
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man was hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound. About 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, a 36-year-old man went to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. The man said he was shot while seated in his vehicle, but would not give additional details to police, such as where the shooting occurred or who shot him, Vetter said.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
