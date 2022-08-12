ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver

By Barry Mangold
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctHMR_0hEFa25O00

Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City.

A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser.

At one point, he noticed a red light coming from the car behind him.

“I saw the red laser pointing through his windshield,” said the driver. “At first I didn't know if it was a gun or a laser pointer.”

After speeding up, the driver said the other car pulled alongside his passenger side and fired about eight shots.

When the driver attempted to turn away, someone in the other car “shot 2 more times and those are the bullets that hit my car,” he said.

Oklahoma City police officers later traced the car back to a nearby home.

Officers confronted a 16-year-old and his parents after seeing the teenager approach the car.

The teenager told police he had just returned from a friend’s home.

With the parents’ permission, officers searched the suspect’s room and vehicle. They found two firearms in the house and spent shell casings in the vehicle.

Officers wrote in an incident report that the suspect was “extremely uncooperative.”

The suspect, who has not yet been charged with a crime, was taken into custody with probable cause of multiple felonies.

Trooper Eric Foster of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they have seen a “noticeable” uptick in calls involving drivers being aggressive towards others on the road.

“There is a feel that it is going up, meaning we're getting calls more frequently than we have in the past, especially in these metropolitan areas,” Foster said.

Foster said drivers should attempt to separate themselves from anyone showing signs of aggression, if possible, or to otherwise call 911 and move towards a populated area near a highway such as a gas station.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
WARR ACRES, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
fox40jackson.com

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
yukonprogressnews.com

Forcible rape charge filed in Yukon incident

A former Yukon resident faces five years to life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a female victim last fall at a Yukon address. Oklahoma City’s Edward Irvin Stearns Jr., 26, was charged July 29 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree rape (by force or fear). Assistant District...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a fatal car crash left two people dead in Caddo County. On Sunday morning, OHP responded to the scene of a car crash in Caddo County. Authorities said the vehicle left the roadway and hit the guardrail before leaving the embankment, crashing into the riverbed, then landing in the Washita River.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Firearms#Violent Crime#Eagle Lane
People

3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc7amarillo.com

Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy