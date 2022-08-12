ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

FanSided

Miami Dolphins didn’t showcase their running game on Saturday night

The Miami Dolphins new head coach has made it clear from the start that the running game is a priority. Last night, you wouldn’t think that was the case. To be fair, completely fair, the Buccaneers’ defensive front is deep with talent and they are very good and well disciplined against the run. You expect that from a Todd Bowles coached unit. We can also say, to be fair to McDaniel, the top two RBs on this roster didn’t play and the team’s top left tackle and center didn’t play either.
FanSided

3 specific things to look for in the Miami Dolphins 1st preseason game

The anticipation is at a Fever Pitch(sneaky one of my favorite romcoms don’t care what you say) to see actual Miami Dolphins football. We finally get to see an extremely small sample size of things to come on Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There will be a lot to unpack and dissect when it’s over, but there are three specific things that I’ll be looking out for.
