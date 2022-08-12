Whitewater finds no PFAs in city water supply

The city of Whitewater said in a news release Wednesday it found no PFAS contamination in its drinking water after testing.

The state Department of Natural Resources is conducting a statewide investigation into the occurrence of PFAS in drinking water in select municipalities. Whitewater’s water utility voluntarily took part in this investigation by sampling its drinking water for PFAS to proactively assess the potential impacts of PFAS in the drinking water so it could quickly take steps to protect the health of customers, according to the release.

PFAS have been found in some drinking water sources where PFAS releases have occurred. These substances can be found in firefighting foams, stain repellants, nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing and food wrappers. They are used in many industrial processes. They do not break down in the environment and move easily into water. These chemicals can lead to health problems in humans, including forms of cancer, thyroid disease and reproductive issues, the release said.

The test results for the Whitewater Water Utility’s drinking water can be found on the DNR’s PFAS Sampling Project website at dnr.wi.gov/dwsviewer.

Specific health information regarding PFAS compounds with health advisory recommendations in the state can be found dhs.wisconsin.gov/water/gws -cycle11.htm.

Additional health information regarding PFAS can be found at dhs.wisconsin.gov/chemical/pfas.htm.