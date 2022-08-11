Read full article on original website
Berkey Church of the Brethren Mission Trip
After last month’s devastating floods in Kentucky a local church is organizing to help. Berkey Church of the Brethren in Windber is connected with Kentucky through almost 25 years of mission trips. They have come together through their faith in order to help those who have been impacted by...
Local Restaurant Charged for Failing to Pay Taxes
Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
Bellefonte Man Pleads Guilty to Infant Abuse
Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man who pleaded guilty to “severely” abusing an infant last year was sentenced Monday morning. Court officials say Clayton Dobson, 28, was sentenced to serve 4 to 8 years in state prison, followed by two years of probation. Dobson was charged...
Cambria County Inmate Facing More Charges
Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney’s office say an inmate at the Cambria County Prison will be facing additional charges after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer over the weekend. Investigators say 31-year-old Siddeeq Henry, formerly of Philadelphia, is accused of assaulting the officer Sunday morning. Authorities say...
