EMEA Daily: Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses; Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help grow U.K. small businesses, and London’s FundamentalVR, which lets surgeons experience simulated procedures, has raised $20 million in venture capital. Barclaycard Payments has reportedly joined up with...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Bill Gates Lauds India's PM Modi For Leading 'Healthcare And Digital Transformation'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter to wish India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the nation’s 75th year of independence from British rule. Gates congratulated Modi for the progress in some sectors achieved under his tenure. “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Reports of heavy Russian shelling in eastern Donetsk; Putin says in letter to Kim Jong-un closer ties are in both countries’ interests
PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform
Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues
In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
International AIDS Conference Kicks Off in Montreal—and on Your Screens
The 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) will take place in Montreal as well as virtually from Friday, July 29, to Tuesday, August 2, with preconference events starting July 27. Spearheaded by the International AIDS Society (IAS) and held every other year at a different city across the globe, the mammoth event is the world’s largest HIV-related gathering.
China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details of the meeting were not immediately released. It comes less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. China has also sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s median, which has long been a buffer between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. China regards formal contacts between U.S. politicians and the island’s government as support for its independence from Beijing.
protocol.com
We were promised a four-day workweek
Good morning! Hybrid work is great in theory, but there’s definitely room for improvement. And one place to start might be implementing a four-day workweek once and for all. I remember my last day in the office in March 2020. COVID-19 was spreading, and I was one of the last people going into my (now former) workplace’s building. I hit the lights in my office that stared into the maw of Times Square and stood there alone watching digital billboards glitter and sparkle to an increasingly sparse crowd.
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
Danish Freight Forwarder DSV Said to Be Eyeing More US Business, Acquisitions
Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S is reportedly looking for more business and acquisitions in the U.S., having seen that freight and shipping firms’ earnings and margins are greater in the U.S. than in any other country. DSV has made several acquisitions in the industry, growing from being the world’s...
Angry China stages more drills near Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China’s military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty.
TikTok's Toxic Work Culture At London Forced Employees To Quit; Continues Hiring In US
TikTok compelled its London office staff to quit by creating a hostile working culture, Financial Times reports. TikTok created what staff described as a "kill list" of colleagues in the e-commerce department whom it wanted to fire or end the contracts. Some of the targeted employees had only been in...
CNBC
The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research
Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
Inside the Mind Series: CITCON CEO Sees Stronger Companies Forged In Troubled Times
When the going gets tough, the tough hunker down and solve problems. Adversity ends up creating strong businesses, as the market meltdown of 2008 demonstrated, and some payments industry leaders see the current downturn as more of an opportunity. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster caught up with CITCON Founder and CEO Chuck...
EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
