Business

The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
pymnts

PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform

Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
pymnts

How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues

In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
Tu Salud

International AIDS Conference Kicks Off in Montreal—and on Your Screens

The 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) will take place in Montreal as well as virtually from Friday, July 29, to Tuesday, August 2, with preconference events starting July 27. Spearheaded by the International AIDS Society (IAS) and held every other year at a different city across the globe, the mammoth event is the world’s largest HIV-related gathering.
The Associated Press

China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details of the meeting were not immediately released. It comes less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. China has also sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s median, which has long been a buffer between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. China regards formal contacts between U.S. politicians and the island’s government as support for its independence from Beijing.
protocol.com

We were promised a four-day workweek

Good morning! Hybrid work is great in theory, but there’s definitely room for improvement. And one place to start might be implementing a four-day workweek once and for all. I remember my last day in the office in March 2020. COVID-19 was spreading, and I was one of the last people going into my (now former) workplace’s building. I hit the lights in my office that stared into the maw of Times Square and stood there alone watching digital billboards glitter and sparkle to an increasingly sparse crowd.
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
BUSINESS
pymnts

The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King

There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
MARKETS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
WORLD
