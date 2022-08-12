Read full article on original website
On their fourth deployment, Longview firefighters fight wildfires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's been a busy summer for the Longview Fire Department. Their crews have been deployed all across the state as drought-like conditions have set Texas ablaze. Craig Barton is a Longview firefighter paramedic and Hallsville fire chief. Barton recently returned from a 15-day deployment. "Since December,...
Active wildfires reported in Polk, Tyler counties
Three wildfires are currently active in Deep East Texas. Tyler County - 75 acres (60% contained) Tyler County - 150 acres (50% contained) Polk County - 30 acres (70% contained)
Investigation underway after air tanker crashes in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires
POLK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston as it was responding to wildfires in Polk County. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the agency was assisting on multiple new wildfires...
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission makes sure alcohol isn't sold to underage college students
TEXAS, USA — Back-to-school season means back to the bars for a lot of college students. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is working to make sure those drinks don’t end up in the wrong hands. “We're making sure people are verifying ages not selling to people under 21,...
