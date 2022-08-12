ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

First Baptist church hosts Parkersburg Ice Cream Social

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people gathered at the ice cream social who have struggled with problems in the past. But to be at the social that means they all came out in what they think was a better situation for them. This also applies for Dante Burchfield who is...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Pool, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
WTAP

WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The heart and stroke walk will be taking place on October 13th for WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. And with the kickoff beginning, there are plenty of fun activities for employees and partners with the hospital. “So, today is our kickoff event,” says cardiologist, David Gnegy....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

You can now submit your application for the Parkersburg Urban Deer Hunt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt application process began on August 11, 2022. The applications are available at the Parkersburg Police Department, 3rd floor of the Municipal Building # 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV. The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. There are a total of 30 permits available that will be given through a draw/or lottery system.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
RIPLEY, WV
Tom Joyce
WOUB

After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse

TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
TRIMBLE, OH
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Woodburn, Harold Dean

Harold Dean Woodburn, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, on August 6, 2022. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Raymond Harold Woodburn and Mildred Hunter Woodburn. He retired from Elkem Co...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane

Barbara Jane Christman, 81, of Stafford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center, Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born near Stafford, Ohio, on February 20, 1941, a daughter of the late James Thomas Robinson and Edna Jane Dickson Robinson. Barbara was a retired hairdresser and was...
STAFFORD, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn

Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Cynthia...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor Trip- Day 1

PARKERSBURG, Wv. (WTAP) - This is a running blog of the Holiday Vacations trip to Lake Superior hosted by Kirk Greenfield. It will be more of a stream of consciousness than formal reporting, as I share impressions and experiences, rather than news facts and figures. As a result, the opinions expressed are mine alone, and not the station nor Holiday Vacations.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Blair, Larry B.

Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair. He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Volleyball team prepares for run at state title

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg volleyball team made the state tournament this past season after a great regular season. The Lady Big Reds finished second in their regional tournament and secured a playoff berth. They fell to Morgantown in the opening round of the state tournament but the experience...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chavez, Jose Dionicio “Rudy”

Jose Dionicio “Rudy” Chavez, 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born September 7, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is the son of the late Orlando and Angie Montoya, who were from Belen, New Mexico. He is the husband to the love of his life, Michele R. Miller, and father to his cherished children Donnicio Chavez Christopher Chavez, Natasha Beasley, and Lakeyn Chavez.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH

