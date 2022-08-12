Read full article on original website
WTAP
Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row Peer Solutions Behavioral Health will host their Memorial Walk. The walk is held for people who members of our community who have lost family members due to an overdose. The event is a free event that will have food,...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet’s begins coordination for Operation Kid’s Soles is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet volunteers gathered today to sort shoes for Operation Kid’s soles. The Healthy Community Coalition saw the need for shoes in the area for kids from pre-k through high school. So they thought instead of the kids having to find a way to get shoes why not bring the shoes to them.
WTAP
Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg ice cream social will be held tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Market St. The social will benefit the hope center ministries that have the goal of restoring community. “My goal is for families to be restored and these guys to...
WTAP
First Baptist church hosts Parkersburg Ice Cream Social
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people gathered at the ice cream social who have struggled with problems in the past. But to be at the social that means they all came out in what they think was a better situation for them. This also applies for Dante Burchfield who is...
WTAP
Rivers, trails and ales festival returns to Marietta for the weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The festival is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic. Festival director, Eric Dowler, says last year they held a smaller event but it isn’t the magnitude they expect it to be this week. Dowler says they pride of the festival...
WTAP
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The heart and stroke walk will be taking place on October 13th for WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. And with the kickoff beginning, there are plenty of fun activities for employees and partners with the hospital. “So, today is our kickoff event,” says cardiologist, David Gnegy....
WTAP
You can now submit your application for the Parkersburg Urban Deer Hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt application process began on August 11, 2022. The applications are available at the Parkersburg Police Department, 3rd floor of the Municipal Building # 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV. The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. There are a total of 30 permits available that will be given through a draw/or lottery system.
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WTAP
Obituary: Woodburn, Harold Dean
Harold Dean Woodburn, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, on August 6, 2022. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Raymond Harold Woodburn and Mildred Hunter Woodburn. He retired from Elkem Co...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Be Mindful’: Family urges caution after near tragedy with lawn mower
MARIETTA — July 31 was a life changing day for the Cornett family of Marietta. What started out as a quiet Sunday ended up with a lifeflight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Joelle Cornett explained how her 2 1/2-year-old son Xaiden was injured in a riding lawn mower accident...
WTAP
Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane
Barbara Jane Christman, 81, of Stafford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center, Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born near Stafford, Ohio, on February 20, 1941, a daughter of the late James Thomas Robinson and Edna Jane Dickson Robinson. Barbara was a retired hairdresser and was...
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Cynthia...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor Trip- Day 1
PARKERSBURG, Wv. (WTAP) - This is a running blog of the Holiday Vacations trip to Lake Superior hosted by Kirk Greenfield. It will be more of a stream of consciousness than formal reporting, as I share impressions and experiences, rather than news facts and figures. As a result, the opinions expressed are mine alone, and not the station nor Holiday Vacations.
WTAP
Obituary: Blair, Larry B.
Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair. He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41...
WTAP
Parkersburg Volleyball team prepares for run at state title
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg volleyball team made the state tournament this past season after a great regular season. The Lady Big Reds finished second in their regional tournament and secured a playoff berth. They fell to Morgantown in the opening round of the state tournament but the experience...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
WTAP
Obituary: Chavez, Jose Dionicio “Rudy”
Jose Dionicio “Rudy” Chavez, 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born September 7, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is the son of the late Orlando and Angie Montoya, who were from Belen, New Mexico. He is the husband to the love of his life, Michele R. Miller, and father to his cherished children Donnicio Chavez Christopher Chavez, Natasha Beasley, and Lakeyn Chavez.
