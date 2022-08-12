ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair

PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Goo Goo Dolls coming to Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Grammy-nominated band, the Goo Goo Dolls, will be stopping in Sioux Falls for a performance this fall. The multi-platinum selling band will be promoting their new album, Chaos in Bloom, with a tour stopping at the Washington Pavilion on October 31. Tickets will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Music at the Meridian Becomes Part of World Tour

Daniel Rodriguez made a whistle-stop tour of Yankton in the middle of his word tour with the Lumineers. Having just played in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Yankton on Thursday, and St Paul on Friday, they made Yankton a legitimate part of a world tour. Rodriguez, guitarist and lead singer/song writer, tells...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today’s fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
ESPN Sioux Falls

Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions

Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cat lovers and coffee enthusiasts will be excited to hear The Cattitude Cafe will be joining the downtown Sioux Falls community. The cool cat cafe is expected to open later this year or early 2023. The Cattitude Cafe will have a space that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Turner County Fair starts Monday

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Art Festival#Entertain#Linus Music#Art Show#Four Winds#Dancing Shoes#Localevent#Ghostcat
KELOLAND TV

‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 13

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed. Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Scenes From The Clay County Fair

Pictured are scenes from the 2022 Clay County Fair held in Vermillion. The fair began Thursday, Aug. 11 and wrapped up Saturday, Aug. 13.
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Squirrels claim Class ‘A’ Amateur crown

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Back on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels would defeat the Renner Monarchs by a score of 6-1. The win would send the Squirrels into the championship, while the loss sent Renner into a semi finals matchup with the Brookings Cubs. The Cubs would defeat Renner yesterday by a final of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dsu.edu

Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central

Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Marathon announces 2022 street closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. For the safety of those participating, organizers have announced the following road closures. The following streets will be closed...
KELOLAND TV

School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot day ahead; Cooler weather and rain chances ahead

Another hot summer day is ahead for KELOLAND, but for areas West River, it will be cooler than yesterday. The hot spot was Philip at 107. Pierre reached 99, but Sioux Falls held at 88. The core of the heat will shift into southeastern KELOLAND this afternoon. Most of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

George nurse wins DAISY Award

Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
SHELDON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy