Louisville, KY

Louisville area organizations rally to free jailed Black militia leader who took part in Breonna Taylor protests

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Comments

michael ippolito
2d ago

This man had laser sights on Police and Federal agents, one squeeze away from murder. He needs to stay in Jail, he should be in a Federal prison

12
Deborah O'Gorman
1d ago

This man should stay in prison… everything needs the cover taken off the whole issue. This is NOT black and white. This illegal drugs and dead blood in cars and people speaking before they READ everything. Does anyone remember truth? He should be in jail stay ! And many from the way the story was that our media tells us. I would never want a boyfriend to put my body in front the guns shooting and why were they therein the first place? Why did she lose her job ? Why did her ex borrow the car and when he brought it back, where did the blood come from?? But of course, the police are wrong… hmmm

2
Arthur Garner
3d ago

That was a set-up, if the Insurrection Treasonous, people get off for breaking in to the Capitol, this man surly should be exonerated!

6
 

