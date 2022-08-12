Editor’s note: This guest column is written by Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Field Specialist III-Soils for Sara Bauder, who is on maternity leave. When we think of the fertilizer industry, most of us think about large cargo ships, unit trains or large “big wheeled” spreaders full of fertilizer heading to Midwestern corn fields. Have we really asked how much fertilizer is really takes to grow a decent corn crop? By no means am I suggesting everyone should apply the rate I am using in my example. I chose the rate, because over my career as a soils specialist I have heard a lot of fertilizer rates and this one seems to be the most representable, especially when it comes down to the N-P-K-S. The rate I chose was 140-50-50-20S. Basically when it comes down to a square foot of soil this equates to 4 grams of Urea, 1 gram of MAP (mono-ammonium phosphate), 1 gram of potash and 1 gram of AMS (ammonium sulfate). Picture 1 shows the distribution of these fertilizers on 1 square foot. It looks like the 1 ft. by 1 ft. surface is well covered, but when we think about a weight comparison of this 1 square foot to a 3 inch depth volume of soil, there is practically no weight comparison. The weight of this soil is about 21 lbs, or 9,534 grams, and 7 grams of fertilizer is only 0.00000734% of the soil weight. This year the cost of this 7 grams of fertilizer would have been about $190/a or about 0.44 cents per square foot! Wow, not much! So why do we make a big deal about this? A little bit certainly makes a big yield! On the other hand, does it?

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO