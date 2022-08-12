ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

dakotanewsnow.com

80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Veterans celebrating the 80th anniversary of USS South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — World War II veterans were among the crowd which gathered Saturday morning for the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota’s commissioning. The USS South Dakota was commissioned in 1942. Crew member Leon Gee served in WWII as a radar man on the battleship.
MILITARY
State
South Dakota State
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
HEALTH
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota’s Smallest Small Town ‘White Rock’

South Dakota has its share of tiny towns. But the tiniest of the tiny go to the villages of Hillsview and White Rock. The focus of this story will be White Rock with simple criteria. #1 I've been to White Rock and even have a few photos. A few years...
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station now open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota. The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KELOLAND TV

Heavy motorcycle traffic expected on I-90 as rally ends

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and other roads across South Dakota Sunday as bikers head home from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Numbers released over the weekend from the highway patrol show there have been a total of 88 rally-related crashes so...
STURGIS, SD
tsln.com

Sow and Grow with Sara: 7 Grams of Fertilizer is all it takes: To Grow an Optimal Corn Crop in South Dakota

Editor’s note: This guest column is written by Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Field Specialist III-Soils for Sara Bauder, who is on maternity leave. When we think of the fertilizer industry, most of us think about large cargo ships, unit trains or large “big wheeled” spreaders full of fertilizer heading to Midwestern corn fields. Have we really asked how much fertilizer is really takes to grow a decent corn crop? By no means am I suggesting everyone should apply the rate I am using in my example. I chose the rate, because over my career as a soils specialist I have heard a lot of fertilizer rates and this one seems to be the most representable, especially when it comes down to the N-P-K-S. The rate I chose was 140-50-50-20S. Basically when it comes down to a square foot of soil this equates to 4 grams of Urea, 1 gram of MAP (mono-ammonium phosphate), 1 gram of potash and 1 gram of AMS (ammonium sulfate). Picture 1 shows the distribution of these fertilizers on 1 square foot. It looks like the 1 ft. by 1 ft. surface is well covered, but when we think about a weight comparison of this 1 square foot to a 3 inch depth volume of soil, there is practically no weight comparison. The weight of this soil is about 21 lbs, or 9,534 grams, and 7 grams of fertilizer is only 0.00000734% of the soil weight. This year the cost of this 7 grams of fertilizer would have been about $190/a or about 0.44 cents per square foot! Wow, not much! So why do we make a big deal about this? A little bit certainly makes a big yield! On the other hand, does it?
AGRICULTURE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 97-3

Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota

If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Florida teacher quits after staff removed posters of Black leaders

(The Hill) — A Florida teacher quit days before the beginning of the school year after staff removed posters of Black leaders, sharing an account of the situation that conflicts with that of the school. Michael James, a teacher at an Escambia County public school, said that the employee...
FLORIDA STATE

