2urbangirls.com
Murder suspect killed by deputies in Antelope Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of drunkenly fighting with deputies
A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly fought with deputies while drunk, resulting in at least one member of law enforcement receiving injuries. The arrest stems from a report received by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of an “unconscious person” at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.
Santa Clarita Radio
Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car
An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Multiple teens arrested on suspected vandalism, trespassing
Multiple teens were arrested this week in connection to thousands of dollars in vandalism at a city maintenance yard, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, detectives investigating multiple reports of incidents that occurred over the month of July involving numerous teens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica
Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air
Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Nobody feels safe anymore’: A dozen cars vandalized, burglarized in gated Northridge community
Residents of a gated community in Northridge are reeling after at least a dozen of their cars were vandalized Saturday night. “I couldn’t believe it. I quickly got my car keys and went down to the garage and I was just devastated by what I saw,” said one resident who, like other people in the […]
LAPD Ends Investigation Into Fatal Anne Heche Crash
Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista.
pasadenanow.com
Man Stabbed to Death Friday Night, Suspect Arrested
A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call at 10:55 p.m. Friday. They found the victim in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
coloradoboulevard.net
August 12 Homicide in Pasadena
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At about 10:53 pm, Pasadena Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” call. By News Desk. PPD officers located an unresponsive male in the street, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A Burbank Police officer stopped a vehicle near Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue on July 29 at about 2:50 a.m. because the car did not have a front bumper or license plate, in violation of the California Vehicle Code.
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody
PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
signalscv.com
Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp
A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
paininthepass.info
Man Killed In I-15 Crash Identified
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver 24-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near the town of Baker has been identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. The crash took place shortly after 5:30am August 6, 2022 near mile marker 148, near Halloran Springs Road, in the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
Santa Clarita Radio
Person Hospitalized With ‘Major Injuries’ After Big Rig Crash On 5 Freeway
One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a big rig slammed into a Jeep on the 5 Freeway near Castaic. At around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, first responders received reports of an accident involving a big rig and a white Jeep on the southbound 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
