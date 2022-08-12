Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Voters deserve a town hall with Dixon and Whitmer before election
With the primary election over, the gubernatorial campaign is in full swing. This is the first time Michigan has two women leading the ticket for the major parties. That in itself is a political milestone despite the candidates' differing views on issues facing the state. The newly minted Republican nominee,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
Detroit News
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
fox2detroit.com
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin
Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
March For Our Lives hosts 'No Guns at Recess' rally at Michigan Capitol
March For Our Lives Michigan hosted a rally Friday afternoon at the Capitol to ask the legislature to pass gun violence prevention legislation.
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
Detroit News
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Detroit News
Benson, Nessel report record fundraising hauls in re-election efforts
Lansing — The Democratic incumbents running for re-election as secretary of state and attorney general reported record fundraising amounts over the first half of the year. Attorney General Dana Nessel's campaign raised nearly $1.6 million through the first seven months of the year while Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's campaign reported receiving more than $2.1 million over the same period from Jan. 1 through Aug. 5.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
wincountry.com
Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
