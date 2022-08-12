ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

Lakeland removes interim tag, names Walker city manager

By Michael Waddell
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDz5R_0hEFW4mA00

Lakeland did not have to look far to fill its city manager position.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Lakeland Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved Michael Walker for the role, removing the interim tag he’s held for the past two months following the departure of former city manager Shane Horn.

Walker says “never in a million years” would he have guessed back in 2014 when he began working on Lakeland’s audits as a CPA and senior manager with Watkins Uiberall, PLLC, that he would one day end up the city manager of Lakeland.

“I would say I was still a little full of myself then, but a lot has changed in these eight years,” Walker said. “I’ve learned to focus more on service than career advancement and have learned that doing the right thing is always the right thing. When I’m doing the right thing, I’m at peace. I’m at peace with taking on the city manager role. I don’t think I could have said that back in 2014.”

Since joining Lakeland in late 2019 as finance and human resources director, Walker has received high praise for his performance from elected and volunteer officials.

“I think Michael Walker is a great fit for Lakeland,” Lakeland Commissioner Wesley Wright said. “He has already displayed incredibly great care for our finances and a focused appreciation for organization, efficient communication and fresh ideas. I’m elated to see him serve as city manager.”

Mayor Mike Cunningham calls Walker’s promotion, “well deserved,” praising how he “picked up right where (Horn) left off” without missing a beat.

Walker recalls when Horn announced to the city’s directors back in April that he was leaving, that Horn expressed his desire that one of the existing staff members step up as the interim city manager.

“I felt like he was speaking directly to me at the time, and afterward he privately confirmed that he was hoping I would take the role,” Walker said.

As soon as it became clear that he would be chosen as the interim city manager, Horn and several commissioners began to ask Walker if he was considering staying on without the interim tag.

“I knew even then that I’d be honored to serve the city in this way, but I hedged and said, ‘give me 60 days, because I don’t know what I don’t know,’” he said. “While I still don’t know what I don’t know, I do know that with the support from the Board and all the great staff at city hall, we’re ready and willing to continue serving the city and making Lakeland the best place to work, live and raise a family.”

His focus and that of the team at city hall is on carrying out the vision and priorities of the BOC.

“The board had strategic planning sessions early in 2021 and again in 2022, and in those sessions set the five priorities that we are all working toward,” Walker said.

One of those priorities currently underway is developing a new comprehensive plan to guide the city’s path for the next several years.

“My focus will be on advancing this plan with community involvement, so that (it) captures the proper vision of what Lakeland should be going forward,” Walker said. “The challenge then is to ensure that once the plan is in place, the board supports it in legislation, and we all carry it out operationally.”

Walker graduated with a BBA in Accounting from the University of Central Arkansas in 1999 and has been a CPA since 2001, first in Arkansas and then in Tennessee. His career has involved auditing municipalities for many years, as well as serving in leadership roles in private businesses.

With Walker officially assuming his new responsibilities, a new finance director will be hired as soon as possible to relieve him of those duties.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownsvilleradio.com

City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg

Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

AJ Massey, Doris Black attend their last School Board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting of the academic school year was held Thursday and recognized two departing school board members. Election Day has come and gone, with newly elected commissioners, mayor, sheriff, school board members and more. Two members of a local school board...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

New City of Jackson flag unveiled

JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Arkansas State
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
millington-news.com

Around Town August 11, 2022

The Vietnam War lasted from 1961 to 1975, the United States sent nearly 3 million troops to the conflict with several thousands not returning home. Those who died during the Vietnam War are immortalized in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Several years ago a traveling version of the public tribute was constructed and has made the rounds around the country. Scheduled for Sept. 22-26, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Millington at Abandoned Antiques located at 8323 Highway 51 North.
MILLINGTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cunningham
Person
Wesley Wright
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Now Back to Regularly Scheduled Politics

It's a week after the election in Shelby County and people standing in line at the clerk’s office might be experiencing some voters’ remorse. On Monday, the Shelby County Commission not only expressed a lack of confidence in newly re-elected clerk Wanda Halbert, commissioners also invited the state Comptroller to oversee Halbert’s operation, beset with long lines at offices and lengthy delays getting license plates in the mail.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local#The Lakeland Board
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
millington-news.com

Public Safety August 11, 2022

Christina M. Baker, of Munford, was charged with reckless endangerment, sentenced to 6 months probation, amended to consent to reckless endangerment; probation/diversion; $2,500 fine plus cost, paid up front, probation fees must be paid prior to August 1, 2022- completed diversion and dismissed Aug. 2, 2022, charge total cost $2,662;
MILLINGTON, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Lake District Wine and Liquor Looks To Open In September

While there’s still some construction left, Lake District Wine and Liquor anticipates opening by the middle of September. That according to Brian Adams, the general manager for the store. Lake District Wine and Liquor is owned by the same brothers that operate Germantown Wine and Liquor. Their new location...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy