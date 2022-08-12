Read full article on original website
KATV
National Financial Awareness Day, ASD gives tips
(Little Rock, KATV) — National Financial Awareness Day is observed on August 14th in an effort to remind Arkansans about the importance of financial planning. The Arkansas Securities Department's Interim Commissioner, Campbell McLaurin shared thoughts on building for your financial future. “I would encourage all Arkansans to develop a...
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
KTLO
University of Arkansas department gets new name, donation
Students studying transportation and logistics at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business will now do so at the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management, the university and the company said Thursday. Representatives of both groups met at J.B. Hunt’s Lowell campus Thursday to...
KTLO
Arkansas lottery revenue, net proceeds for scholarships soar in July
Bolstered by a Mega Millions jackpot that reached $1.3 billion, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s revenue in July increased from $47.5 million a year ago to $52.1 million. The amount raised for college scholarships in July also increased from $8.3 million a year ago to $12.4 million, the lottery reported this week in its monthly report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council’s lottery oversight subcommittee.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
KYTV
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
Arkansas ranks poorly for its percent of underprivileged children
A study gives Arkansas a poor score for underprivileged children.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
5newsonline.com
List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates
ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
KHBS
Fort Smith clinic offers free health fair
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith held its free back-to-school party and health fair Saturday. The event included free food, music and activities. Volunteers were also on hand to distribute free school supplies. For students who play sports, free physicals were also offered by...
Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
Financial pressure on hospitals could threaten healthcare access for Arkansans
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Hospital Association recently conducted a financial survey that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the state’s hospitals. This sustained financial stress could result in diminished access to healthcare for Arkansans. Hospitals that responded to the survey saw...
KTLO
Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway
Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
KHBS
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet before a stopped school bus
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop at least 30 feet behind a stopped school bus. This law applies to drivers in all directions. It applies to roads, streets or highways open to the general public. The driver is not allowed to start up or attempt to pass again until the...
Traffic Alert: Interstate-30 eastbound backed up due to police incident
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic on I-30 eastbound has slowed to a crawl due to a reported police incident at exit 135.
