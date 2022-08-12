ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

National Financial Awareness Day, ASD gives tips

(Little Rock, KATV) — National Financial Awareness Day is observed on August 14th in an effort to remind Arkansans about the importance of financial planning. The Arkansas Securities Department's Interim Commissioner, Campbell McLaurin shared thoughts on building for your financial future. “I would encourage all Arkansans to develop a...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

University of Arkansas department gets new name, donation

Students studying transportation and logistics at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business will now do so at the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management, the university and the company said Thursday. Representatives of both groups met at J.B. Hunt’s Lowell campus Thursday to...
LOWELL, AR
KTLO

Arkansas lottery revenue, net proceeds for scholarships soar in July

Bolstered by a Mega Millions jackpot that reached $1.3 billion, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s revenue in July increased from $47.5 million a year ago to $52.1 million. The amount raised for college scholarships in July also increased from $8.3 million a year ago to $12.4 million, the lottery reported this week in its monthly report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council’s lottery oversight subcommittee.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
KHBS

Fort Smith clinic offers free health fair

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith held its free back-to-school party and health fair Saturday. The event included free food, music and activities. Volunteers were also on hand to distribute free school supplies. For students who play sports, free physicals were also offered by...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway

Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
ARKANSAS STATE

