Peach State Foundation Pledges $330K Over 10 years to Library That Will Pay Homage to African-American Community

An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
'Do your job, or get another one' | Civil Rights leaders speak at Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
ATLANTA — A celebration of life service was held Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car. Following the ceremony, a rally was held outside the State Capitol. A pink and white casket carried Grier's body. Floral...
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
morehouse.edu
Renowned HBCUs Administrator Dr. Walter Kimbrough Joins Morehouse College as Interim Executive Director of the new Black Men’s Research Institute
Morehouse College, the nation’s only college dedicated to educating and developing men of color, announced the appointment of Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough as interim executive director of the College’s recently launched Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI), a first-of-its-kind institute dedicated to the in-depth, nuanced, and intersectional study of Black men, their impact, and societal influences. A distinguished educator and higher education administrator, Kimbrough previously served as the 12th president of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., and most recently as the seventh president of Dillard University in New Orleans, La. He has also held leadership roles in student affairs at Emory University, Georgia State University, Old Dominion University, and Albany State University. An Atlanta native, Kimbrough graduated as salutatorian from Benjamin Elijah Mays High School, which is named after the sixth president of Morehouse College, and later received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Georgia, a Master of Science in college student personnel services from Miami University, and a Ph.D. in higher education from Georgia State University.
6 guns found at metro Atlanta schools within two weeks of heading back to class
ATLANTA — It has been two weeks since the first school districts in metro Atlanta went back to school. In that time period, six guns have been found on five different school campuses. On August 3, which was just the fourth day of school for Rome City Schools, a...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
After 10 years in jail, this former DeKalb County inmate got a second chance -- and wrote a book about it
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County inmate is reshaping her life and lifting up other people who may find themselves in the same situation. Desiree Lee became determined to make the most of her second chance when she was released from prison in 2006. For years, Lee...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
