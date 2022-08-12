Read full article on original website
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
pdxmonthly.com
This Portland Woman Spends Her Free Time Trapping Cats to Be Spayed and Neutered
On an otherwise typical evening, when most of us are likely settling in at home or hitting the latest bar, Karen Jealous is out trapping cats. Jealous, who on social media goes by the alias PDX Cat Trapper, works for a contracting company by day and moonlights as a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer by night. She’s part of a handful of volunteers and “solo rescuers,” as she calls herself, who are helping to keep the feral cat population at bay through the TNR program, in which cats are trapped and brought to a clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then released back where they were found. The program helps prevent overpopulation, keeping shelters less crowded while also decreasing the number of cats being euthanized. Given an ever-growing feral cat population, many clinics that provide the service are often strained and require outside help. That's where people like Jealous come in. We spoke with her about her experience as a feline trapper, and why she does it.
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Architect’s well-preserved midcentury modern home in SW Portland is for sale at $1,795,000
The allure of midcentury modern houses, designed for easy indoor-outdoor living, has endured, especially in the Pacific Northwest, because seeing unpainted wood and large windows framing greenery is comforting and attractive. A well-preserved 1957 dwelling for sale in Southwest Portland has hallmarks of midcentury modern design that continue to be...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
hh-today.com
It really wasn’t about actual mushrooms
The headlines have been all about mushrooms, but that’s misleading when it comes to “psilocybin therapy,” a subject the Albany City Council wisely decided this week to leave alone. Psilocybin is a psychedelic substance present in varying degrees in many kinds of mushrooms. From Wikipedia you learn...
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'
Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
50% off cat and kitten adoptions at Portland shelter this weekend
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Humane Society will be offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for cats and kittens this Saturday and Sunday at their Portland campus, OHS announced Friday. The Portland shelter has more than 150 cats currently, and they need room for more. “Our kennels are full...
bestfriends.org
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Training pays off for young people in July 29 water rescue
A broken-down boat on Foster Lake may have recently gotten in the way of recreation for five area young people, but it turned out to be a life-saver for two Salem men. The evening of July 29 began normally enough. Sweet Home High School Class of 2019 graduate Lace-Anna Shiffert set out for a cruise with her boyfriend, Michael Rowe, and his best friend, Dexter Macauley, both of Marcola; Shiffert’s 15-year-old cousin Frances Turnbull, of Sweet Home, and Cascade Timber Consulting coworker Madison Harris on Rowe’s father’s motorboat.
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
These are Oregon’s 2021-2022 Master Gardeners of the year
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
